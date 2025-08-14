Bede's sixth formers achieve record results

This success comes in a year during which Bede’s was placed as the top performing independent school in Sussex for the government’s key Value Added measure at Key Stage 5 and in the top 3% in the country.

Headmaster Peter Goodyer praised pupils' efforts, commenting: "Our pupils have benefited from the significant programme of masterclasses and tailored revision sessions available to every Bedian outside of lessons and I could not be more pleased that their dedication, and that of their teachers, has been richly rewarded.

"At Bede's, we believe in helping every child find joy in their pursuit of brilliance. This departing cohort truly embodies that spirit, and we wish them every success as they begin the next chapter of their lives.”

Several pupils achieved remarkable personal successes. Megan Lilley from Laughton achieved straight A* grades in English, Drama, and Media Studies, while Anna Scott from Haywards Heath also gained three A*s and she goes on to study Zoology at the University of Exeter. Tommy Paynter from Hartfield achieved two A*s and an A grade in Economics, Geography and History, whilst Josh Ting from Hong Kong secured two A*s, one A grade and a distinction.

Issy Lynch from Eastbourne earned three A grades and will now take up her place to study medicine at the University of Aberdeen ranked as one of the top medical schools in the UK, whilst Charlotte Watkins will go on to study Veterinary Medicine and Surgery at University of Nottingham. Kobe Agbude, from Shoreham, who recently signed a professional contract with QPR FC, also secured three top grades.

Academic Assistant Head, Nicholas Abrams highlighted the personalised learning approach that underpinned the results.

"Every pupil's success story is unique, and that's what makes this year so special. While hard work and dedication are common threads, the personalised pathways we create for each pupil are crucial. The support we provide is tailored to their individual needs, which we believe is an important part of their success."

