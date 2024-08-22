Best ever GCSE results for Shoreham Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at Shoreham Academy in West Sussex are celebrating receiving their GCSE results, which have been the school’s best ever, after a stellar performance across the year group.

Two-thirds (66%) of students achieved a grade 5 or higher in both English and Maths, with 83% of students achieving at least a grade 4 in the two subjects.

Amongst those celebrating today include:

Theo Thomson, who achieved six grade 9s in Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, French and Business, as well as two grade 8s and a grade 7.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoreham Academy celebrate GCSE results.

Theo said: “It’s an incredible feeling for all the hard work to pay off! I’m amazed to get ‘9s’ in all three sciences. I started my revision early and it seems to have made a big difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby Wright, who achieved four grade 9s in English Literature, Maths, History and Business, as well as three grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Bobby said: “I am so proud of my results, especially my 9 in maths.”

Flo Hanson, who achieved four grade 9s in English Literature, Maths, Business and History, as well as three grade 8s and two grade 7s. Flo shared her advice to future GCSE students for achieving well:

Congratulations.

Flo said: “Work hard and it will pay off! Talk to people if you’re struggling, they are there for you and can help you.”

Louis Leckie, who achieved four grade 9s in Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Physics, as well as three grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 6;

who achieved four grade 9s in Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Physics, as well as three grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 6; Barnaby Silburn, who achieved two grade 9s in Maths and French, as well as seven grade 8s;

who achieved two grade 9s in Maths and French, as well as seven grade 8s; Mia Rose, who achieved three grade 9s in English Literature, Maths and History, as well as four grade 8s and two grade 7s. On her advice for achieving well at GCSE

Mia said: “Always strive to do your best; the hard work will pay off!”

Many Year 11s are now preparing to return to the school for Sixth Form, where they can look forward to continuing their successes. Last week, Sixth Formers celebrated their own achievements at A Level, with many confirming places at top universities – local, national and international, and other high-quality destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulations.

They are excited to be taking their next steps towards careers ranging from engineering to criminology.

Earlier this year, the academy retained its ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating – with the highest possible judgement in all categories, including for its Sixth Form.

Victoria Penney, Senior Vice Principal with responsibility for Key Stage 4, said: “It has been a morning of excitement and happiness today as our Year 11s collect their results, which has been fantastic to share in. These outcomes not only represent some standout individual performances but also a very strong set across the cohort.

“These students have been dedicated, hardworking and enthusiastic and it has shone through in what they have achieved. We are all so proud of them and can’t wait to see how they continue to develop as young people at our Sixth Form and as they take their next steps in their learning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulations.

Commenting on students’ achievements, Jim Coupe, Principal at Shoreham Academy, said: “This has been a wonderful way to round up another successful academic year for our school, with such brilliant achievements for our Year 11s today, our Year 13s last week and of course our ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted as a whole school.

“We are very pleased for and proud of our Year 11s on their first external examination performances, which are a positive reflection of their determination, resilience and ambition throughout their time with us.

"It is particularly gratifying that so many of them are choosing to continue their seven-year journey with us at our Sixth Form where I know they’ll look to replicate their success at A Level.

“As we celebrate our students, I also want to thank staff for everything they do for our young people. I am privileged to be able to work with such dedicated colleagues and I know they share in my happiness for students celebrating their achievements today.”