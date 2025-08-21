Best ever results yet again - CFS pupils achieve superb recognition of all their hard work

After enjoying a well-deserved long summer break, the wait was finally over for the Class of 2025 today. Smiles, tears of joy and hugs galore accompanied the opening of GCSE results envelopes, as this year’s cohort received fantastic recognition of their years of hard work, talent and dedication.

Staff and parents all shared in the celebrations, as excitement built for the pupils’ next steps in their educational journey – the results this morning opened so many doors for the outgoing Year 11 pupils. Overall, the Class of 2025 have achieved wonderful results – a second year in a row of the school achieving its best ever results, despite the National trend!

This was a cohort that ended their Primary education going into lockdown followed by two years of further disruption at the start of their Secondary journey. But, as today’s results show, none of this has prevented the CFS Year 11 pupils throwing everything they have at these important examinations, achieving results that will be a lasting testament of all they have faced and overcome.

Executive Principal, Mrs New, said this morning: ‘What a wonderful day! It is moments like this that truly make teaching such a privilege – to see young people be richly rewarded for all of their efforts and, just as importantly, getting ready to make the next steps. It has been a joy to celebrate with the Class of 2025 today.

"Whilst today is of course about the pupils, I am also so proud and grateful for the relentless guidance and wisdom from our wonderful CFS staff over the years. For many of these pupils, they were the founding Year R cohort when the school first opened in 2013. Their families placed their faith in CFS, to support these young people through 12 years of education – today is a key milestone in that journey.

"We always say that the exams are just a small part of a child’s education – the personal development, empathy and kindness our pupils have developed ready for the real world was never in doubt – but it is so lovely that their academic hard work and successes have also been recognised. Congratulations to them all."

With reviews of marking still to take place, nearly three quarters of pupils are leaving CFS this year with good passes in Maths and English. Over 80% of the cohort achieved a good pass in English, with nearly a fifth of pupils achieving one of the highest grades in English and Maths.

Nearly a fifth of all grades were Grade 7 or above – by far the best result ever achieved by the school in external examinations. Great success was also achieved in a variety of other subjects including History, Dance, Design & Technology, Religious Studies, Spanish and Business Studies – reflecting CFS’ commitment to a broad and rich curriculum.

But today was, of course, about the individual pupil results. Ms Turnbull – Head of the Year group for four years - added: "Today has been a joyous day – it is hard to articulate the level of pride and happiness I feel for this year group. And not just for the results that look great on paper – there are so many individual stories here, pupils who have overcome tremendous challenges to simply sit the exams, let alone to achieve the results they have received today.

"Well done Year 11 – you have made me, your parents and yourselves proud. I am really going to miss you!"

Several pupils achieved particularly high academic success, with a wealth of the top grades, including Merdzhan Alimov, Ben Deans, Charlotte Harris, Toby Lewis and Isabelle Dickinson. Just as impressively, the following pupils have made exceptional progress since the start of Year 7 – Freddie Angell, Jake Nicholls, Hayden Ruckley-Green, Hope Pauley and Isaac Eccleston.

Huge congratulations to all the Year 11s at CFS!