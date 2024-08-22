Best GCSE results in well over a decade at St Andrew's

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students and staff at St Andrew’s CE High School, Worthing, are rightly celebrating after receiving GCSE grades today that achieved the best outcomes and progress in well over a decade!

With 46% of our students achieving a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths, the school has seen an increase of 14% in just one year.

St Andrew's saw a significant increase in their headline measures this summer, alongside the best progress the school has ever seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Individual subjects attainment has also seen huge success, including Maths, English, Science, German, Spanish, Food, Design Technology, Drama and Physical Education, where the percentage of students achieving grades 4 and higher improved for a third year in a row.

Gilby Storer, ecstatic with his results.

The community are also very proud to see another increase in grade 9s, the top grade, achieved in Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English, German, Spanish, History and Drama. In addition, 100% of students who sat Further Maths achieved a grade 7 or above.

The School is incredibly proud to share the students’ exceptional results and celebrate the students who worked tirelessly to achieve their goals. The students are now looking forward to progressing on to a wide range of next steps, including scholarships, A Levels, BTECs and apprenticeships.

There have also been some impressive individual performances. These include:

Suhaib Rizvi, who gained 7 grade 9s in English Language, English Literature, Maths, Further Maths, Biology, Physics and Geography a further 5 grade 8s in Religious Studies, Chemistry, Design Technology, PE and Spanish

Adam Silk who achieved 7 grade 9s in English Literature, Maths, Chemistry, Computer Science, Drama, History and Religious Studies, with a further 4 grade 8s in English Language, Biology, Physics and German.

From the left: Suhaib Rizvi and Thomas Talyor, achieving some of the highest outcomes in the school

Further students of note are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isaac Hughes: awarded 8 grade 9s with a further 3 grade 8s and 1 grade 7.

Tom: gained 6 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s.

Antim Lupu: achieved 3 grade 9s, 6 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s.

Mia Lowney, Headteacher at St Andrew’s CE High School, said: “I am immensely proud to celebrate with our Year 11 students today. On average, our students sit 10 GCSEs, which is additional GCSE than the majority of other schools, and many of our most able students take 12 GCSEs. Achieving such excellent results whilst maintaining the broadest education and range of opportunities possible for our students is truly excellent.

"This year group has faced much adversity in their time at St Andrew’s, which the students have faced with a relentlessly positive approach, working incredibly hard to achieve their goals. It is fantastic to see this reflected in their results.

From the left: Phoenix Boult and Reuban Cate celebrate their fantastic results

"We would like to say a heart-felt thank you to not only our students, but our fantastic school community who have made all this possible, including our parents and families, teachers and support staff.”

For more information about St Andrew’s CE High School, please visit https://www.sta-worthing.com/