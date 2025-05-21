Bestselling author helps Brighton Creative Writing students prepare for careers at final year showcase

Brighton-based author Dorothy Koomson helped inspire the next generation of writers as University of Brighton Creative Writing students marked the end of their degrees with a final-year showcase designed to celebrate their work and kickstart their creative careers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, titled ‘Growing Pains’, brought together graduating students from the BA Creative Writing and BA Creative Writing with English Literature courses – alongside successful alumni and bestselling authors.

Through performances, poetry, digital storytelling, and more, students explored powerful themes of personal growth, change, and the transition from university to working life in the creative industries, education and publishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highlight of the event was a keynote speech by Dorothy Koomson, Brighton-based bestselling author, advocate for diversity in publishing, and recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of Brighton in 2024. With millions of books sold worldwide, Koomson shared her story and offered practical career advice to the next generation of writers.

University of Brighton Creative Writing end of year showcase

Dorothy Koomson said: “I think it is extremely important for students to have events like this end of year show because having the space and support to present your work and immerse yourself in other people’s work is both uplifting and affirming. I feel privileged to be asked to be the keynote speaker– one of my favourite things to do is to be here at the start of new writers’ creative journey.”

With an emphasis on employability and industry engagement, the event aimed to open doors for students as they prepared to enter the world of work.

A special panel on publishing and accessibility, hosted by current MA Creative Writing students, featured industry voices including Elizabeth Kellingley from Bloomsbury Publishing and Barbara Kirbyshaw, founder of indie press Flight of the Dragonfly - both are Brighton alumni, who returned to support the next wave of talent. The panel also included Carolynn Bain, founder of Afrori Books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In collaboration with Flight of the Dragonfly, Masters students also edited and produced a brand-new poetry anthology which was officially launched at the event – complete with readings from the published poets.

Dorothy Koomson

Throughout the day, students presented original work – from experimental poetry and spoken word to art, memoir, and faith-based writing – all created as part of their final project. They also took part in panel discussions designed to boost their confidence and prepare them for the realities of a creative career.

Eleanor Richmond, BA (Hons) English Language and Creative Writing student, said: “I came to the University of Brighton after having had a bad experience at another university. After changing my career trajectory because of this experience, I am now more confident than ever because of my time here. I accomplished things I didn’t know I could, including winning the Peter James Breakthrough Award for my course.

"None of this could have happened if it weren’t for the team at this university and lecturers on my course. They were key to my development during my time here and, along with my peers, made these three years into ones I will never forget.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Rossiter, BA (Hons) Creative Writing student, reflects: “As a mature student, it’s been an incredible adventure studying at the University of Brighton. I think the biggest asset to the course are the teachers, who put in so much effort into their course content and are very generous with their time. Creative Writing as a degree has been so fun and enriching, and the last year has really helped shape options for what’s next, whether that’s further study or career possibilities.”

Dorothy Koomson addresses audience

Taylor Rehaag, BA (Hons) English Literature and Creative Writing student, said: “My time at the University of Brighton has been an enlightening experience, assisting my development in both personal and academic writing. My degree has opened up so many opportunities for me outside of the University through the skills it has provided me with... I have achieved great things so far, and know I will continue to do so, thanks to my experience at the University of Brighton.”

Rooted in Brighton’s commitment to hands-on, career-focused learning, the showcase is entirely student-led – from curating the programme to organising industry panels.

By involving industry professionals and offering practical experience, the showcase demonstrates how Creative Writing degrees at Brighton nurture both artistic expression and career readiness, ensuring students leave with the skills, knowledge, and connections to thrive in their next chapter.