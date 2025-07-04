Bewbush Academy Sports Day brings community together with a colourful day

Last week, the Bewbush Academy Primary School turned their annual sports day into a vibrant celebration of community and teamwork - thanks in part to the support of thePremier League Primary Stars programme and coaches from the Foundation’s Football and Sports Participation department.

Students spent the day rotating through field events before coming together for a high-energy colour run that left students and staff splashed in colour.

“Today is Bewbush Primary School sports day where myself and the Premier League Primary Stars department and coaches have come to support the school,” said Nathan Hull, Premier League Primary Stars Coordinator. “We’ve helped run some of the field events and then got involved with a colour run, just to bring the school together and have a right old laugh to finish their sports day.”

Hull highlighted the deeper relationship between the Foundation and the school, noting the regular PSHE, English and maths programmes they deliver, in addition to lunch-time and after-school clubs. “We also work with a lot of the teachers in supporting them in PE - improving their confidence and delivery of the subject… A lot of the students recognise both myself and the other coaches.”

For many children at Bewbush, the presence of local football coaches made the day feel extra special.

“For children, not many of them can say that at the sports day that I did at my primary school, my local football club - the team I watch on the weekend - the coaches all came in and got involved to help run it,” Hull added. “It helps make it a memorable day that they can take with them to secondary school and beyond.”

Teacher Claire Farndon echoed Hull, noting the event’s impact on both students and staff. “Having the Crawley Town support for the children is huge,” she said. “It inspires our young boys and girls to go on to that profession... and even past football, there is a career for them in the wider community.”

Farndon praised the event’s inclusivity and having the sport of Foundation coaches: “From a teachers point-of-view it’s been amazing today. I’ve got children in my class who were a bit nervous doing the colour run so it meant it could free me up so I was able to join in. I had a child attached to each hand, and we were able to go round together. It meant the staff could join in and support the most anxious children because we have amazing volunteers - it’s made for an amazing community event.”

And so ends another sports day at the school with parents, teachers, students and a successful programme completely awash with the Bewbush colours.