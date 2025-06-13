Bexhill Academy Celebrates 'good’ Ofsted rating across all areas
Inspectors praised the academy’s ambitious leadership, inclusive ethos, and high expectations, describing Bexhill as "a vibrant place to learn" where "pupils … value the opportunities to flourish beyond their lessons."
Headteacher Dr Craig Neal commented:
"This result is a powerful validation of the work that’s gone into transforming Bexhill Academy – but more importantly, it’s a reflection of the belief, support and energy that surrounds us every day. From staff and students to parents, carers and local partners, this is a collective achievement. We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come, but we’re even more excited about where we’re going."
"The next step is Outstanding."
The Ofsted report also recognised the academy’s strong safeguarding culture, positive relationships between staff and students, and the high standards for behaviour and conduct, noting that:
"The school has high expectations for pupils’ behaviour and conduct, which pupils rise to meet."
Chair of Governors Christine Bayliss added:
"This GOOD rating recognises the leadership and dedication at every level – from the classroom to the Boardroom. It confirms what many in our community already know: Bexhill Academy is a school with purpose, vision, and heart."
With renewed confidence and momentum, the academy is now inviting prospective families to discover the Bexhill experience first-hand. School tours and open events are now available to book, offering a chance to explore the academy’s vibrant, high-achieving learning environment.