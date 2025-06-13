Bexhill Academy Celebrates 'good’ Ofsted rating across all areas

Bexhill Academy is proud to announce that it has been rated GOOD in all areas by Ofsted, following a full inspection in May 2025. This achievement marks a transformative milestone for the school and is a testament to the strength, spirit, and shared commitment of the entire Bexhill community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors praised the academy’s ambitious leadership, inclusive ethos, and high expectations, describing Bexhill as "a vibrant place to learn" where "pupils … value the opportunities to flourish beyond their lessons."

Headteacher Dr Craig Neal commented:

"This result is a powerful validation of the work that’s gone into transforming Bexhill Academy – but more importantly, it’s a reflection of the belief, support and energy that surrounds us every day. From staff and students to parents, carers and local partners, this is a collective achievement. We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come, but we’re even more excited about where we’re going."

Bexhill Academy, Good in All Areas by Ofsted

"The next step is Outstanding."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ofsted report also recognised the academy’s strong safeguarding culture, positive relationships between staff and students, and the high standards for behaviour and conduct, noting that:

"The school has high expectations for pupils’ behaviour and conduct, which pupils rise to meet."

Chair of Governors Christine Bayliss added:

Bexhill Academy, Good in All Areas

"This GOOD rating recognises the leadership and dedication at every level – from the classroom to the Boardroom. It confirms what many in our community already know: Bexhill Academy is a school with purpose, vision, and heart."

With renewed confidence and momentum, the academy is now inviting prospective families to discover the Bexhill experience first-hand. School tours and open events are now available to book, offering a chance to explore the academy’s vibrant, high-achieving learning environment.