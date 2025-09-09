Bexhill Academy celebrates record results and looks to the future at Open Evening

Bexhill Academy will open its doors on Thursday 25 September 2025 for its annual Open Evening, inviting families and the wider community to see first-hand the incredible transformation the school has undergone.

This year marks a milestone in the Academy’s journey. In May, Ofsted rated the school “Good” in all areas, a resounding recognition of the progress made in recent years. Just months later, students achieved the highest GCSE results in the school’s history, with record numbers securing strong passes in both English and Maths.

Dr Craig Neal, Headteacher, said: “Bexhill Academy has come a long way — this year has shown what we can achieve when our students, staff, and community pull together with ambition and belief. Our Open Evening is a chance to celebrate that success, to share our vision for the future, and to welcome families who want to be part of this exciting journey.”

The Open Evening will run from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and will include two Headteacher’s presentations. Visitors will have the chance to tour the Academy’s facilities, meet staff and students, and discover why Bexhill Academy is now a school of choice for so many families.

For more information, visit www.bexhillacademy.org.