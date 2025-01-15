Bexhill Academy shines at Future Chef regional finals in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two exceptional Year 10 students from Bexhill Academy, Olivia C and Mimi A, proudly represented their school at The Springboard Future Chef Regional Finals. Held at the prestigious Gallery Restaurant at Brighton Metropolitan College, the competition showcased the incredible talent of young culinary enthusiasts from across the region.

Olivia and Mimi earned their places in the regional finals after excelling in the school heat of the Future Chef competition, which took place before the Christmas break. Competing against a field of talented peers, the duo demonstrated skill, creativity, and poise under the pressure of a commercial kitchen.

The challenge: to create a main course for two people in just one hour, inspired by a personal memory.

Olivia C prepared Sticky Chicken with Pak Choy and Rice, a dish that highlighted her technical abilities by including the advanced skill of deboning a chicken — a technique highly regarded at GCSE level.Mimi A impressed the judging panel with her Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli served with a Chicken & Garlic Parmesan Sauce. Her homemade pasta displayed exceptional finesse, another high-level skill for her age group.The judging panel, comprised of three professional chefs, evaluated the dishes with the same level of scrutiny seen on popular shows like MasterChef. Both Olivia and Mimi received glowing feedback for their creativity and technical execution.

Although only two of the 11 finalists were selected to progress to the next round in London, Olivia and Mimi’s remarkable performances brought immense pride to Bexhill Academy.

“We are thrilled with the dedication and talent that Olivia and Mimi demonstrated in the regional finals,” said Deborah Holroyd “Their hard work and passion for cooking are a testament to the values we encourage at Bexhill Academy. They are true inspirations to their peers and the local community.”

The Springboard Future Chef competition continues to inspire the next generation of culinary professionals, and Bexhill Academy is proud to celebrate the achievements of Olivia and Mimi in this prestigious event.