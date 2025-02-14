Bexhill College being considered for another award

Following a series of successful accolades within the last twelve months, which has included being graded Outstanding by Ofsted and receiving the Skills Builder Silver Award, Bexhill College has now been shortlisted for the AAT Training Provider Awards for ‘Small Provider of the Year’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) is the professional body for accounting technicians and bookkeepers. As the largest awarding organisation of accountancy qualifications in the UK, in excess of 70,000 people are studying towards AAT qualifications at any given time. The majority of AAT students learn through its network of affiliated training providers, such as Bexhill College.

The AAT considered a range of criteria during the shortlisting process, which included how the college has gone above and beyond to support and inspire students and staff. The judging panel also took in account how the college has fostered a supportive and inclusive learning environment, in addition to introducing innovative learning resources to support students to pass their assessments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Garstang, Head of Section for Accounting is proud that the college has been recognised for its efforts. She commented:

Our Students along with our college dog Arthur.

“It has been encouraging to see a significant number of our students securing paid employment with local accountancy firms each year. We like to think this is an indicator of the quality of our provision. To now receive this recognition from the AAT is especially pleasing considering the range of providers that the AAT work with across the country.”

She added:

“We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this national award, and our staff are looking forward to attending the exclusive gala dinner on Thursday 13 March in Solihull, where we are hoping for a positive announcement.”

Ashdon Hudson Smith is currently studying the Level 3 Diploma in Accounting and isn’t surprised the college has been shortlisted for award. He stated:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The college provides an inclusive learning environment. I was given the opportunity to pivot towards a different career aspiration. I had previously studied health and social care, so accounting was not a natural progression route. However, the college supported me by providing me with resources over the summer break so that I could prepare for the start of the Level 3 course when I returned in September. Our teacher, Toby is very innovative, and he has created a You Tube channel, containing videos which are very easy to access and helpful in supporting our studies.”

Lily Spicer studies alongside Ashdon, and she added:

“The college has gone above and beyond to support and inspire students. For example, it’s great that we have a college dog, Arthur, as he brightens up every day we are in college.”