Bexhill College receives grant for state-of-the-art technology

Thanks to funding by UK Government allocated to the Rother Skills Capital Fund, Bexhill College will soon be using state-of-the-art technology to support the development of a Healthcare Training venue to upskill those working or looking to enter the Health and Social Care sector.

This will provide high-quality continuous professional development opportunities for the local workforce. The technology will have additional applications and benefit students studying subjects such as; Health, Biology, Physical Education, and Animal Management.

The Anatomage Table offers digitised human cadavers, real patient cases, and simulations of both human and animal real-tissue physiology. The expectation is that the opportunities for experiential learning will enhance outcomes for students and complement the outstanding facilities already provided on the campus.

Currently, our health students benefit from learning in a hospital ward simulation suite, engineering students can use augmented reality welding simulations and media students use an industry-standard TV studio and editing suite. The College has seen continuous investment in its facilities over recent years in a concerted effort to provide an outstanding educational experience for its learners.

Health T Level students at Bexhill College in the Hospital Ward Simulation Suite

The Skills Capital Fund has financed 11 projects across Hastings and Rother for a combined total of £1 million. The process, which is managed by East Sussex County Council, aims to boost skill development and employability across the local area. The projects selected by the Council assist local providers with offering opportunities to develop the future local workforce. This, in turn, helps to contribute towards meeting the priorities set by Skills East Sussex to strengthen the local economy.

Karen Hucker, Principal of Bexhill College added: “We are delighted to have received this grant from the Rother Skills Capital Fund which will enable us to provide innovative and inspiring training to further enhance opportunities for both young people and those already employed in the sector. Students will benefit from a range of innovative features of the Anatomage Table.

"These include numerous life-size real human bodies in digital formats that provide accurate 3D representations and simulate real anatomy, physiology, and pathology. By using this advantaged technology, students can practice procedures on real human bodies without the need for physical cadavers. They can visualise and interact with anatomical structures in real-time during procedures and engage in simulated specialised procedures including ultrasound, craniotomy, and catheterisation."

The provision of this state-of-the-art technology for their learners is part of Bexhill College’s commitment to preparing this future workforce with the aspiration and skills to appropriately fill vacancies in the local, regional, and national job markets.

For more information about the Skills Capital Fund and Skills East Sussex’s work to support local skill development and employment, visit – www.eastsussex.go.uk/business/support/employment-skills-training/skills-east-sussex