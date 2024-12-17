Bexhill school community rallies together for holiday giving

Bexhill Academy is proud to share the overwhelming success of its recent charity appeal. The school community, including students, staff, and parents, has come together to donate a staggering amount of gifts and food items to those in need.

Over 180 presents, including shoeboxes filled with thoughtful gifts and other festive items, have been collected. Additionally, 10 large bags of food shopping and numerous tins have been donated to support families in need.

The gifts were taken to Sidley Market Place on Tuesday 17 December where they were sold at a Christmas charity stall. Proceeds from the stall will directly support families in Sidley and the surrounding area.

School leaders, prefects, and ambassadors have played a crucial role in organising and executing this successful charity initiative. The school would like to extend a special thank you to all students for their significant contributions.

About Bexhill Academy

Bexhill Academy is a secondary school located in Sidley, East Sussex. It's known for its commitment to providing a well-rounded education, focusing not only on academic achievement but also on personal development and community engagement.

The school actively encourages students to participate in various community service initiatives. By involving students in community service, Bexhill Academy aims to instil a sense of social responsibility and empathy in its pupils, preparing them to become active and compassionate citizens.