Bexhill teenager featured in new book, Gen Z Teens Take Action

Savana was 13, in year nine at St Richard’s Catholic College in Bexhill, East Sussex and found herself needing to fill the volunteer requirements of the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award. Nearly a year and half later, she's fulfilled those requirements and so much more by making blankets for The Crisp Packets Project. She and other teens making a difference are featured in the newly released, Gen Z Teens Take Action.

Gen Z Teens Take Action: Stories of Circumstance, Passion and Opportunity is about fourteen extraordinary teens who prove you don’t need a diploma to start changing the world.

Each chapter in this book tells the story of an amazing teen with a fresh idea and some brave first moves that turned into a cool new product or much-needed initiative, all while navigating the complications of growing up. Each of these teens questioned everything, searched for answers, and refused to accept the status quo. Their stories are personal, heartfelt and uniquely their own. They are about first attempts that led to breakthrough moments - all while still attending class, doing homework, playing sports, hanging out with friends and family, amidst the everyday chaos of teen life.

Based on personal interviews, this book brings you face-to-face with these young people from across the United States, and from as far away as the UK and India. Reminding us that teens everywhere are equally innovative, each chapter details their personal step-by-step story from idea to launch and their thoughts on what it takes to be successful.

Crisp Packet Project

Some of the teens have gone on to win pitch contests, given a TEDx talk, been invited to the White House, supported a national referendum on teen financial literacy, placed their product in a national retailer, or partnered with the national governing body of snow sports to initiate mental health support and training - all because they took notice and then took action to make change happen where it was needed most.

Whether you have a spark of an idea or a bold vision for improving the world, this book, which includes advice, practical exercises, and a few suggestions for strengths that will carry you to success, will help you jumpstart your journey.

