Billingshurst Primary Academy benefits from environmental learning thanks to Wates Developments and charity Sussex Green Living

• Billingshurst Primary Academy is the fourth school to benefit from sustainability education sessions • The collaboration will see sessions will take place in 10 Horsham District primary schools

Pupils at Billingshurst Primary Academy have been having fun while learning how to lead a more sustainable life this World Environment Day, thanks to Wates Development funding of Sussex Green Living.

Sussex Green Living today delivered an assembly and interactive workshop, funded by Wates Developments, looking at topics such as cutting carbon, reducing food waste, composting and having a positive impact on nature.

This year, World Environment Day is calling for collective action to tackle plastic pollution by drawing inspiration from nature and showcasing real-world solutions.

Earlier this week, Arunside Primary School in Horsham enjoyed an assembly and a workshop with 22 Eco Agents and 14 Science Ambassadors. In July, Sussex Green Living will be delivering sessions funded by Wates Developments at Southwater Junior Academy, Slinfold CofE Primary School and Rudgwick Primary School.

Olivia Dear, Sustainability & Engagement Director for Wates Developments, said:“It’s great to see the children at Billingshurst Primary Academy get involved in the sustainability and education session today, on World Environment Day, and we look forward to seeing what schools get up to in the other sessions.

“We’re always on the lookout for ways of working actively within our local communities that align with our own sustainability strategy and purpose of creating places where people and our planet thrive, which is why supporting the work of Sussex Green Living was a natural fit.”

Tom Hampson, Assistant Headteacher, Billingshurst Primary School: “The children were all fully engaged throughout, and many took on board the key messages shared by the team. The children loved the variety of the activities, and I am sure they will take the experience home with them to pass on information.”

Carrie Cort, Founder and CEO of Sussex Green Living, said:

“We are delighted to receive funding from the team at Wates Developments that will expand our delivery of environmental education in local state schools. Thanks to their support we are able to share inspiring solutions and actions that parents and children can take to reduce their impact on the planet and build a more sustainable world for all".

In March this year, Wates Developments announced its £5,000 donation to Sussex Green Living to enable the charity to deliver a series of educational sessions with whole school assemblies and workshops in each of the 10 schools. The sessions are designed to help children in primary schools across Horsham District find out more about cutting carbon, reducing food waste, composting and having a positive impact on nature.

The two organisations share a common purpose. Sussex Green Living is on a mission to educate, inspire and empower local people to live in greater harmony with the natural world. Wates Developments – which specialises in residential and commercial land, planning and development – is committed to creating places where people and the planet can thrive.