Billingshurst school rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted for respite provision

Inspectors from Ofsted have awarded Ingfield Manor School the highest possible rating, praising the quality of care, safeguarding, leadership, and the exceptional progress and experiences of its students.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report commends the school’s unique transdisciplinary approach and highlights the dedication of staff in supporting young people with complex needs to thrive in a safe, nurturing, and inclusive environment.

Ingfield Manor was judged ‘Outstanding’ in all areas, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• The overall experiences and progress of children and young people

Staff and pupils at Ingfield Manor

• How well children and young people are helped and protected

• The effectiveness of leaders and managers

According to the report, “The residential special school provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good. The actions of the school contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people.”

Inspectors praised the school’s close collaboration across education, therapy, nursing, and care teams, as well as the innovative adaptations that ensure students can fully participate in school life. They also highlighted the strong safeguarding culture, tailored support, and the way students are empowered through meaningful communication and opportunities to build independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Winchester, Principal of Ingfield Manor School, said: “We are incredibly proud of this outcome. It reflects not just the work of a single department, but the collective effort, care and professionalism of every member of our team. I’d particularly like to thank Tracey Francis and Rebecca Sherwood for their exceptional leadership of the Acorns residential provision, but this result belongs to everyone — from staff to students to families. We are thrilled that Ofsted has recognised the unique and powerful work happening at Ingfield, and we remain committed to providing the very best for the children and young people in our care.”

John Godden, Chief Executive of Salutem Care and Education, added: “I am incredibly proud of the work that is being done at Ingfield Manor School and the amazing staff team who are dedicated to excellence.

"This Ofsted report is testament to that dedication and I would like to personally thank every single one of them for upholding and exceeding our Salutem values.”

Ingfield Manor School provides both day and residential education for children and young people aged 3 to 19 with neurological motor impairments and associated sensory, communication, and medical needs. The residential offering includes flexible short breaks and weekly boarding options.