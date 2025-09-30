Billy Vigar: Steyning Grammar School headteacher remembers former student as 'always respectful, polite and a joy'

Billy Vigar has been remembered by his Steyning school headteacher as a ‘remarkably talented football player’, who was ‘admired for his work ethic on the pitch and his kind, approachable manner off of it’.

Chichester City striker Billy Vigar, 21, died in hospital last Thursday morning, five days after sustaining a significant brain injury in a match at Wingate and Finchley FC.

An online petition has since been launched, demanding that the football authorities take action over any brick and concrete structures around football pitches that pose a risk to players’ safety.

Billy, who played for Arsenal’s academy, was a former student of Steyning Grammar School (SGS) in West Sussex.

In a moving tribute, which was shared with this newspaper as well as parents and carers, headteacher Aidan Timmons said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of former SGS student, Billy Vigar.

"Billy was a cherished member of the SGS family; he was a kind hearted individual who left a lasting impression on staff and fellow students alike.

“A remarkably talented football player, Billy’s passion for the game shone through in his dedication and skill on the field. Billy brought pride to the school through his sporting achievements and was admired for his work ethic on the pitch and his kind, approachable manner off of it. Always respectful, polite and a joy to have as part of his year group which graduated from SGS during the COVID lockdown in 2020.

“Billy’s loss is felt profoundly across the SGS community and especially by some of our staff who have fond memories of him during his time at SGS. Our hearts are with his family, friends and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. We extend our deepest sympathies and are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Tributes at Oaklands Park after the death of Billy Vigar. Photo: Steve Bone

One of Billy Chichester City team-mates has set up a fundraising page in his memory.

City goalkeeper Kieran Magee has set up the GoFundMe page to try to raise money for whatever Billy’s family need, and it immediately started to attract generous donations.

If you would like to make a donation, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/billy-vigar