Mr McCadden and all the staff and pupils at Birdham CE Primary School are delighted to have received their latest Ofsted report.

'Good' rating for Birdham Primary

In the inspection at the start of this term they were graded GOOD in all five areas and therefore GOOD overall. The inspection recognised that pupils love going to Birdham and enjoy all the opportunities on offer from Dragon days, to Welly Wednesdays or singing at The O2 Arena.

The school leaders and staff have worked tirelessly to develop an aspirational curriculum over the last few years, and one that is accessible for all pupils. Ofsted also noted that leaders are strong and ambitious and that staff have strong subject knowledge and use assessment well to support pupils. Governors play a pivotal role in school development.

Of the result, Mr McCadden said “I am so proud of all our staff and children and this is clear recognition of all the hard work we have put in over the last three years”. A parent commented “[thanks] to every member of the teaching and support team, the leaders, the endlessly loyal people in the school who have been unflinchingly committed to making this happen. Hard work. Passion. Commitment. Loyalty. Imagination. Belief”