Bishop Luffa girls shine at ESAA track and field final

Bishop Luffa School’s intermediate girls’ athletics team competed in the ESAA Track and Field Cup A Final at Medway Park.

Against strong competition from across the South East, the girls delivered a spirited and impressive performance to place 7th overall with 389 points, a 20 point improvement from their country round qualifier and a remarkable achievement at this elite level.

Held under bright summer skies and warm temperatures, the girls rose to the occasion with some outstanding individual performances and a powerful team effort across all events. The event brought together top-performing schools from across the country, and the Luffa girls did not disappoint.

The team saw several individual successes, with Elodie Hill delivering the highest-scoring event of the day for Bishop Luffa with an outstanding 1500m time of 4:53.0, earning 30 points ranking 3rd on the day with Isabella Lendrum closely behind in 3rd with a time of 4:56.0 scoring 29 points.

The Bishop Luffa squad

In the hammer throw, Anna Wyatt threw an excellent 30.80m to score 23 points, while Kate Horgan impressed in the 100m with a time of 13.7, adding 19 points to the tally.

However, athlete of the day for Bishop Luffa was Elodie Hill as she backed up her outstanding 1500m time with 9.12m in the triple jump amassing a huge 46 points for the team.

Every athlete played a crucial role in the team's success, on the track and in the field, and the camaraderie and support among the team members was a credit to the school.

This opportunity would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors – Chelsea Flower Show gold medalists The Little Botanical and Barfoot Foods – who sponsored the team and helped make this fantastic experience a reality for the students, supporting travel and kit costs.

Despite the pressure of the regional stage, the Bishop Luffa intermediate girls handled the day with determination and pride. The school is thrilled with their performance and look forward to more success in the future.