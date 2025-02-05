Bishop Luffa School celebrates International School Award win on 25th anniversary of the prestigious prize

Bishop Luffa School in Chichester has been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the award, which celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in global education. Bringing an international dimension into the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools, so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life and work in today’s world.

The 2025 award ceremony took place in Westminster on Monday 20th January and was attended by Members of Parliament and representatives from schools around the UK. Eli López-Gamero, International Team lead and Team Leader of Spanish, and Susie Cooke, EAL coordinator, represented Bishop Luffa School at the event.

Bishop Luffa School’s international work impacts every student in the school, from whole-school assemblies to internationally-focused projects and programmes involving students in Years 7 to 13.

Bishop Luffa staff receiving their International School Award at the Houses of Parliament

In just the last year, students in the International Team have visited primary schools, welcomed delegations from the Korean Ministry of Education, fundraised, run an International Week and worked closely with partner schools in Germany, France, Tanzania, Spain, Ukraine, South Korea and other countries.

They also help celebrate and support multicultural members of the school family with languages and cultures from around the world.

On hearing the news that Bishop Luffa School had received the award, Eli López-Gamero said, “We are very proud that we were invited to the Houses of Parliament to collect our British Council International School Award for the second time.

“Huge congratulations to all the fantastic students in our International Team – and indeed to all the teachers, staff, parents and carers who have been involved in our international projects over the past three years!”

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive of the British Council, said: “The school has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with schools abroad.

“The International School Award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work bringing the world into their classrooms. The desire to build on their international work shines through and it is with upmost pride that we celebrate their achievements.

“By embedding an international dimension in children’s education, these schools are preparing their students for successful lives in the UK or further afield, empowering them to be global citizens, and are creating vital opportunities in an increasingly global economy.”

Over 6,000 International School Awards have been presented to successful schools in the UK since the scheme began in 1999.

The International School Award encourages and supports schools to develop:

An international ethos embedded throughout the school

A whole school approach to international work

Collaborative curriculum-based work with several partner schools

Year-round international activity, and

Involvement of the wider community.