Bishop Luffa School is first state school in West Sussex to offer LAMDA exams

Bishop Luffa School in Westgate is celebrating its exam success after being the first state school in West Sussex to offer LAMDA exams. SUS-220324-153741001

Last September, Bishop Luffa School in Chichester began offering, LAMDA (The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) exams to all year groups within the school.

The initial round has been highly successful for the school with a 100 per cent pass rate and a majority of students achieving a distinction for their efforts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela Watkins, who will be the first tutor to deliver this opportunity to students in the state sector in West Sussex said: “I was so pleased when Bishop Luffa agreed to offer these qualifications to their students as I feel it is important that state school students are afforded this opportunity which is most often only seen within the private sector.

“The verse and prose exams in particular have been so valuable for their learning by supporting work covered within the school curriculum.

“Whilst exploring text in a fun and creative way students are also required to study figures of speech, language features, verse and prose structure, metre and more, all of which contributes to the theory element of the exam. Some of the exams also require sight reading which is not only a useful skill moving forward but helps to develop their public speaking skills.

“I have also found that students with anxiety or additional needs have really gained a great deal of confidence from the whole experience which has been reflected in their results.”

Bishop Luffa School will be entering into their second round of exams this Easter with a view to building on the strong and highly successful start this inaugural set of students this Easter with a view to building on the strong and highly successful start this inaugural set of students have established.