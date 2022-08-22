Bishop Luffa students celebrate 'amazing' A Level results

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

40 per cent of grades achieved were A*-A, 69 per cent were A*-B and 91 per cent were A*-C.

75 per cent students will be attending their first choice university, despite this being a difficult year for university admissions.

Headteacher Austen Hindman said: “This group of students were taking national exams for the first time. They’ve been through lock-downs and online learning, and many of them had Covid while taking their exams. In spite of this they have achieved an amazing set of results. We are incredibly proud of them.

Bishop Luffa students jump for joy over their A Level results

“These students have been leaders throughout the last two years, helping younger students cope with the pressure of Covid and showing us all how important community is. They are a year group that we will never forget.”

There were many individual successes, with 32 students achieving straight As or A*.

Caleb Cossar, Ollie Dixon, Beatrice Harmston, Chris Lowes, George Murphy, and Alice Rubli all achieved three A* grades, Angus Matthews achieved four A*grades and Will Lynas secured five A* grades during his time at Bishop Luffa.

Bishop Luffa students will be studying many different subjects at universities across the country, including medicine, veterinary science, dentistry, creative arts, marketing, humanities, science and mathematics.

Head of Sixth Form Jamie Saunders said: “This year group have been amazing to work with. They have faced so many challenges over the last few years but remained steadfast throughout and achieved their goals. They are a very diverse group of strong characters and it has been wonderful to see them support each other so well through-out their A-levels.

"Remarkably, they have also found the time to raise over £9000 for their three Sixth Form charities, through the Fashion Show and Charity Week. They know how to have a good time, too, and live life to the full, having thoroughly enjoyed and made the most of our social celebrations, such as the Winter and Summer Balls.

"They will all be sorely missed by us here, but we know that they leave us extremely well-equipped with the skills required to face exciting futures ahead.”