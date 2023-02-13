Last month St. Peter’s C of E Primary School in Henfield welcomed the lovely Bishop Ruth the Bishop of Horsham. We were very honoured to have her visit because as she is a very busy lady!

The main reason for her visit was to officially open and bless our new Prayer Labyrinth, story telling area and Godly Play space. What’s a Prayer Labyrinth? Well, unlike a maze a labyrinth has only one way in and out so you can’t get lost. A prayer labyrinth is an ancient way of praying while you walk and Christians use them as a way to get closer to Jesus. You will notice that the cross is in the centre of our labyrinth.

Our prayer labyrinth was created in memory of Louise Clark with money from her memorial fund. Louise was a former parent and governor of our school. She was passionate about working with children and sharing the love of God with them. She invested a lot of time and energy into supporting our school and St. Peter’s church.

She sadly died in 2021 and is really missed. Her family also attended the blessing. Other visitors included Bob and Annie Silver, who designed and created the labyrinth, Reverent Paul Doick and Lesley Mason. Lesley shared Louise’s passion for Godly Play and knew her well. Lesley has supported St. Peter’s by helping to set up our godly play area and by training staff. This has also been funded through Louise’s memorial fund.

Bishop of Horsham Rt Revt. Ruth Bushyager visited St Peter's

Thank you to everyone who has supported the creation of our prayer labyrinth, storytelling area and Godly Play space and big thank you to Bishop Ruth.