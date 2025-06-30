Bishop Tufnell Primary School receives continued support

By Benjamin James Wait
Contributor
Published 30th Jun 2025, 17:09 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 08:56 BST
Bishop Tufnell Primary School CofE aided, in Felpham, recently received yet more generous support from Middleton sports club. AS well providing some extra activity ( in the form of sports sessions like tennis & cricket ) at the schools annual summer fayre.

A massive thank you to Brendon and everyone involved @ middleton sports club (https://www.middletonsportsclub.co.uk/ )

Today the club presented the POP team with a cheque for £250, which will go towards the schools new sports equipment.

The clubs continued support of the school is greatly appreciated and having a local link with a local, community and social based business is a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved.

School headteacher Mr N Sharpe with representatives of both the schools PTA & Middleton sports club
School headteacher Mr N Sharpe with representatives of both the schools PTA & Middleton sports club

The facilities & sporting sessions MSC offer are both vital and incredibly important for not only children but for parents, grandparents, friends and family.

Kids can enjoy a huge range of sports and as a social club too, it's great.

So, from the POP Team and on behalf of Bishop Tufnell School, again THANK YOU.

