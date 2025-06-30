Bishop Tufnell Primary School receives continued support

Bishop Tufnell Primary School CofE aided, in Felpham, recently received yet more generous support from Middleton sports club. AS well providing some extra activity ( in the form of sports sessions like tennis & cricket ) at the schools annual summer fayre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A massive thank you to Brendon and everyone involved @ middleton sports club (https://www.middletonsportsclub.co.uk/ )

Today the club presented the POP team with a cheque for £250, which will go towards the schools new sports equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clubs continued support of the school is greatly appreciated and having a local link with a local, community and social based business is a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved.

School headteacher Mr N Sharpe with representatives of both the schools PTA & Middleton sports club

The facilities & sporting sessions MSC offer are both vital and incredibly important for not only children but for parents, grandparents, friends and family.

Kids can enjoy a huge range of sports and as a social club too, it's great.

So, from the POP Team and on behalf of Bishop Tufnell School, again THANK YOU.