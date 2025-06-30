Bishop Tufnell Primary School receives continued support
A massive thank you to Brendon and everyone involved @ middleton sports club (https://www.middletonsportsclub.co.uk/ )
Today the club presented the POP team with a cheque for £250, which will go towards the schools new sports equipment.
The clubs continued support of the school is greatly appreciated and having a local link with a local, community and social based business is a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved.
The facilities & sporting sessions MSC offer are both vital and incredibly important for not only children but for parents, grandparents, friends and family.
Kids can enjoy a huge range of sports and as a social club too, it's great.
So, from the POP Team and on behalf of Bishop Tufnell School, again THANK YOU.