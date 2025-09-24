Bodiam CE Primary School celebrates Ofsted triumph!

Bodiam Church of England Primary School is celebrating a major milestone following its latest Ofsted inspection, which took place on the 8th and 9th of July 2025. The school has officially moved from a previous “Requires Improvement” judgement to a glowing report that highlights significant progress across all areas of school life. The inspection rated the school as Good overall, with a standout Outstanding grade for Behaviour and Attitudes—a reflection of the school’s strong values and commitment to nurturing respectful, motivated learners.

A Happy, Aspirational Community

Inspectors described Bodiam CE Primary as “welcoming, caring and nurturing”, where pupils, staff, and families feel valued and proud to belong. Pupils live out the school’s core values of compassion, friendship, tolerance, and aspiration, and relationships between staff and children were praised as “strong and supportive.”

One pupil shared, “Teachers really respect us. They always listen and help us.”

Pupils at Bodiam CE Primary School celebrate their Ofsted success with pride and joy!

High Expectations, Strong Outcomes

The school’s curriculum was commended for being engaging, ambitious, and inclusive, with clear progression from Reception to Year 6. Pupils with SEND are well supported, and mixed-age classes are carefully structured to ensure no child is disadvantaged.

Reading is a priority, with staff implementing phonics effectively and providing tailored support. While inspectors noted a minor area for improvement in book matching, the overall literacy provision was strong.

Early Years and Personal Development Shine

Children in Reception benefit from rich, play-based learning that encourages exploration, problem-solving, and resilience. Staff were praised for their deep subject knowledge and ability to inspire young learners both indoors and outdoors.

The school’s Personal Development was rated Good, with pupils gaining a broad understanding of the world beyond their village. They learn about healthy relationships, mental well-being, and British values, all of which align with the school’s ethos.

Leadership That Inspires

Leadership and management were also rated Good, with Ofsted highlighting the school’s commitment to staff development and well-being. Governors were praised for their strategic oversight and support.

Executive Headteacher Cherane Marshall said: “This report reflects the dedication, passion, and resilience of our entire school community. We are thrilled that Ofsted has recognised the strength of our provision and the joyful, aspirational environment we’ve cultivated for our children.”

A Bright Future Ahead

With this latest Ofsted report, Bodiam CE Primary School marks a new chapter in its journey of excellence. The school continues to grow, thrive, and inspire—proving that with vision, teamwork, and heart, remarkable change is possible.