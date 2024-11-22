Bognor Regis schools unite to deliver more than 5,000 meals to local community

Student donations

Last Friday, the local community in Bognor Regis came together for an extraordinary collective effort in support of food rescue charity UKHarvest.

Students and staff from Southway Primary School, The Regis School, Stepping Stones Nursery and The Arena Sports Centre all worked together to donate a whopping 2,149 kilograms of food to the charity. The food donations, which equate to an impressive 5,116 meals, will be distributed across the community to those in need.

After having worked hard over the course of the day to collect and sort the donations, student leaders from each of the schools arranged the donations in the shape of a love heart in The Phoenix Centre, the newly opened community hub. They then presented the results of their superb efforts to UKHarvest.

As part of the event, representatives from Southway Primary School and The Regis School were also given the opportunity to visit the UKHarvest site in Donnington. They helped unload the donations and learned more about the journey of food distribution and how these contributions support local families.

Jessica Miller, a Year 8 student at The Regis School, said: “The food drive was an outstanding experience. It was incredible to see The Regis School, Southway Primary School and even Stepping Stones donate and participate to make such a wonderful finish in The Phoenix Centre. It was amazing to see how much food we donated which we later learnt helped to feed many people across the community. Going to see where all our donations ended up with the UKHarvest in Chichester was so exciting to see.

Hollie Mills, Year 3 teacher at Southway Primary School, also shared her pride in the collective effortt.

“We got to work together as a campus to make a big difference to our local community and showcased the incredible power of community spirit, whilst teaching our children the importance of service and collaboration.”

Caroline Saunders, Assistant Principal at The Regis School, added: “The annual food drive is a highlight in The Regis School’s calendar and gives our students an opportunity to demonstrate service to others. Service is a core value at the school, and to work in partnership with food rescue charity UKHarvest and Southway and Stepping Stones has been an amazing experience for all involved. We have learnt so much about food poverty in our local area but also have shown just what can be achieved when we work together as a community.”

Tobi Stathers, Head of Fundraising at UKHarvest, said: “The Regis School has supported UKHarvest for many years, and this year has been exceptional! Thank you so much to everyone for taking part and ensuring so many vulnerable people in our community have food on their table this winter."