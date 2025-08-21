Bohunt Horsham celebrates best ever GCSE results

Students at Bohunt Horsham, part of the high achieving Bohunt Education Trust (BET), are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results, surpassing the fantastic results achieved last year by the founding students, who set the bar incredibly high.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 cohort achieved some excellent results, whilst demonstrating great resilience, commitment and determination during their time at the school. These results will enable them to embark on the next stage of their educational journeys or into the world of apprenticeships and work.

The accomplishments of students were celebrated across the board. Particular highlights include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben L - six subjects at grade 9

Oscar R - five subjects at grade 9

Alex V - five subjects at grade 9

Harriet B - three subjects at grade 9

Your World

While 90% of students achieved grade 4 and above in maths, with 89% achieving grade 4 and above in English, an incredible 100% of our students studying statistics gained a grade 4 with 64% of those achieving a grade 7 or above (which is the equivalent of grade A) - an exceptional accolade!

This year’s results reflect Bohunt Horsham’s commitment to BET’s ethos of ‘enjoy, respect, achieve’, which underpins the culture and outcomes of all its schools. This includes delivering unparalleled educational opportunities and highly effective teaching to nurture and develop students into becoming “game-changers”. These results represent so much more than grades. They are the culmination of late nights, early mornings, determination, resilience and personal growth. Every single student has a success story today and the staff at Bohunt Horsham could not be more proud.

Together, BET and Bohunt Horsham aim to enable them to flourish throughout their school journeys and into later life, with educational, enrichment and pastoral support both inside and outside the classroom.

Georgette Ayling, Headteacher of Bohunt Horsham, said: “We are extremely proud of our students and their hugely deserved achievements. They have worked incredibly hard throughout their time with us and it is wonderful to be celebrating with them today. I would like to thank our entire school community for their ongoing support. We look forward to seeing our students progress to the next stage of their education and fulfil their goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Strowger, Trust Leader at BET, said: “I am immensely proud of the efforts made by students across our schools. These GCSE results are testament to their hard work, dedication and resilience. Our commitment to ensuring the achievement of every student has led to these outcomes, which reflect the game-changing abilities of our students and staff and the excellence we strive for across BET.”