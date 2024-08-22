Bohunt Horsham’s first ever Year 11 cohort celebrate exceptional GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at Bohunt Horsham, part of the high achieving Bohunt Education Trust (BET), are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results, enabling them to embark on the next stage of their education journey.

The school’s first ever Year 11 cohort has achieved some excellent results, whilst demonstrating great resilience, commitment and determination during their time at the school. One in four of all grades achieved by students at Bohunt Horsham were 7-9.

The accomplishments of students were celebrated in all subjects across the board but special mention should be made for the following students:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

● George B - 9s in English Language, Maths, French, Geography, Psychology, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Further Maths, 8 in English Literature

Anastasia K.

● Elliot P - 9s in English Language, English Literature, Maths, Geography, Biology, Chemistry, Further Maths, French and Physics.

● James S - 9s in Maths, Geography and Chemistry, 8s in Physics, Biology and Further Maths, 7 in French and 6s in English Language, English Literature and Business Studies

● Ella T - 9s in French, Geography, English Language and Psychology, 8s in Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and English Literature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Mattie J - 9s in Chemistry and Physics, 8s in English Language, Spanish, Geography, Music, Biology, Maths, 7 in French, 6s in English Language, English Literature and Business Studies. The Jacksons aren’t leaving Bohunt for a while yet though, as Mattie’s little brother is joining in Reception as the school’s much anticipated primary phase opens in September!

Students at Bohunt celebrate best GCSE results since opening.

A particular mention must also go toAnastasia K, who joined Bohunt Horsham only two years ago after leaving Ukraine and achieved exceptional results - including 9s in Combined Sciences and Music, 8s in English Literature and History.

Anastasia said: “I am very proud and shocked. I didn’t expect to get a 9,9 in Science. Thank you to Mrs Walker and Miss Eason for all their hard work in teaching me. I wouldn’t have got these incredible results without their support.”

Students performed especially well in Maths, the subject was identified as a particular strength in the school’s recent Ofsted inspection back in October 2023. In this subject a great many students have exceeded expectations and achieved top grades. Their determination and commitment to mastering complex concepts have truly paid off, bringing the school’s commitment to a culture of ‘highest expectations’ to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This also marks the close of an extraordinary year at Bohunt Horsham, which also saw students’ behaviour and leadership and management being graded ‘Outstanding’ by OFSTED.

Students at Bohunt celebrate best GCSE results since opening.

This year’s results reflect Bohunt Horsham’’s commitment to BET’s ethos of ‘enjoy, respect, achieve’, which underpins the culture and outcomes of all its schools. This includes delivering unparalleled

educational opportunities and highly effective teaching to nurture and develop students into becoming “game-changers”.

Together, BET and Bohunt Horsham aim to support young people to flourish throughout their school journeys and then on into later life, with educational, enrichment and pastoral support both inside and outside the classroom.

Georgette Ayling, Headteacher at Bohunt Horsham, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are extremely proud of our founding students and their hugely deserved achievements. They have worked incredibly hard throughout their time with us, establishing our school’s culture and leading the way for the year groups that followed. It is wonderful to be celebrating with them today.

“I would like to thank our entire school community for their ongoing support. We look forward to seeing our students progress to the next stage of their education and going on to make the world a better place.”

Neil Strowger, Trust Leader at BET, said:

"I am immensely proud of the efforts made by students across our schools. These GCSE results are testament to their hard work, dedication and resilience. Our commitment to ensuring the achievement of every student has led to these outcomes, which reflect the game-changing abilities of our students and staff and the excellence we strive for across BET.”