Bohunt School Worthing celebrates excellent student achievements

These achievements mark a significant milestone in their educational journeys, with many now progressing to sixth form colleges, apprenticeships, and further training across the region and beyond.

The Class of 2025 has excelled across a wide range of subjects, with students achieving top grades and making outstanding progress. These outcomes reflect both their determination and the School’s unwavering commitment to high standards, academic excellence, and holistic development.

Among the many individual successes celebrated today are:

Rayyan Khan achieved a remarkable set of results, including grade 9s in English literature, English language, maths, biology, chemistry, physics, business and PE as well as grade 8 in history and grade 7 in French

Sebastian Taylor achieved seven GCSEs at grade 9 in maths, biology, chemistry, computing, French, geography, business and grade 8 in physics and English

Anna Emmerson achieved 10 GCSEs all graded between 9-7, including grade 9s in music, drama, business, French and biology

Freddie Oulds achieved 11 GCSEs, all graded between 9 and 6, including a grade 9 in Japanese, which was an additional GCSE he studied outside of the curriculum time

Subjects like English, maths, and the sciences delivered strong results this year, with a notable number of students achieving grade 7 and above. Maths, in particular, saw the highest number of grade 9s in the school. Additionally, there were impressive performances in triple sciences, music, drama, and PE, with many students surpassing expectations and making significant progress.

This year’s results reflect Bohunt School Worthing’s commitment to BET’s ethos of ‘enjoy, respect, achieve’, which underpins the culture and outcomes of all its schools. This includes delivering unparalleled educational opportunities and highly effective teaching to nurture and develop students into becoming “game-changers”.

Together, BET and Bohunt School Worthing aim to support young people to flourish throughout their school journeys and then on into later life, with educational, enrichment and pastoral support both inside and outside the classroom.

Paul Collin, Headteacher at Bohunt School Worthing, said: “We are bursting with pride for our students and everything they have achieved. Our staff and families have played a crucial role in supporting our young people to reach their potential, and I am grateful to everyone in our community for their support. We look forward to seeing where the next chapter takes our students – they leave us ready to take on the world with confidence, curiosity and courage, to become young game-changers.”

Neil Strowger, Trust Leader at BET, said:

“I am immensely proud of the efforts made by students across our schools. These GCSE results are testament to their hard work, dedication and resilience. Our commitment to ensuring the achievement of every student has led to these outcomes, which reflect the game-changing abilities of our students and staff and the excellence we strive for across BET.”

