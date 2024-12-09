Bohunt School Worthing celebrates prestigious Distinction Award and launches new basketball academy

Bohunt School Worthing is proud to announce two significant milestones that mark an exciting new chapter for the school and its students. The school has been honored with the prestigious Distinction Award from the Association for Physical Education (AfPE) in recognition of its outstanding commitment to high-quality physical education and sport. Furthermore, in collaboration with the renowned Worthing Thunder Basketball Club, Bohunt School Worthing has launched an innovative Basketball Academy which opened its doors this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Achieving Excellence in Physical EducationThe AfPE Distinction Award reflects Bohunt School Worthing’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional physical education. This accolade recognizes schools that prioritize the well-being and development of students through a holistic approach to sports and physical activity. It is privilege to hold this award to show our outstanding provision for Physical Education, School Sports and Physical Activity. We are only 1 of 2 secondary school in Sussex to achieve this award with distinction since 2013!

Headteacher Paul Collin commented:"This award is a testament to the passion, effort, and expertise of our PE team and the enthusiasm of our students. At Bohunt, we believe in nurturing talent and inspiring a lifelong love for sport and fitness. This recognition from AfPE reinforces our commitment to helping every student thrive physically and mentally."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching the Bohunt-Worthing Thunder Basketball AcademyAs part of its ongoing mission to provide outstanding opportunities for its students, Bohunt School Worthing is thrilled to partner with Worthing Thunder Basketball Club to launch a new Basketball Academy. This unique initiative aims to inspire the next generation of basketball talent while fostering key skills such as teamwork, resilience, and discipline.

AfPE Award

The Academy will offer students the chance to receive expert coaching, participate in competitive games, and gain access to a pathway for higher-level basketball opportunities. Worthing Thunder, a club with a rich legacy in the sport, brings its expertise and reputation to this collaboration, ensuring a high-quality experience for all participants.

Worthing Thunder’s Head Coach Zaire Taylor said:"Worthing Thunder are pleased to be running a very talented Basketball Academy at Bohunt School. In the last few seasons, a lot of talent has come through the Bohunt Worthing Basketball Programme to play in the Thunder National League Programme. Alongside the tutelage of James Ellis; a passionate, hard working coach we aim to help develop this programme into a secondary school power house in Sussex and beyond.

Both Bohunt and Worthing Thunder are committed to creating a disciplined, hard working,passionate group of student-athletes who can confidently pursue their sporting goals."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting Students and Building FuturesThese achievements highlight Bohunt School Worthing’s commitment to fostering both academic success and personal development. The school invites parents, carers, and stakeholders to join in celebrating these exciting initiatives and looks forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on the school community.

For more information about the AfPE award or the new Basketball Academy, please contact [email protected]