Bohunt School Worthing students celebrate GCSE results
It is a true reflection of the hard work, effort and commitment of both our students and staff which has enabled students to gain some excellent results, which will open doors for them to embark on the next stage of their education journey.
The 2024 cohort has achieved some excellent results, demonstrating great resilience, commitment and determination during their time at the school.
The accomplishments of students were celebrated across the board. Particular highlights include:
- Megan P, who achieved a total of 11 GCSEs including Further Mathematics taken as an additional option through school in her own time, for which she achieved 8 GCSE Grade 9 and and two at GCSE Grade 8.
- Archie J, who achieved 10 GCSEs with 9 GCSEs at Grade 8 and higher.
- James Z and Anna H, who achieved exceptional results with 8 of their 11 GCSEs at GCSE Grade 7 and higher, including a GCSE Grade 9 in Further Mathematics and Mandarin.
- Other top performers were Eddie C, Daniel A, Isaac W, Joshua H, George H, Elodie H, and Malavika Y-M, who achieved exceptional results from GCSEs Grades 9 to 7.
- Other students to be celebrated were Alex A, Joshua C, Christian S, and Alanah C whose GCSE Grades represented outstanding progress in their studies.
This year’s results reflect Bohunt School Worthing’s commitment to BET’s ethos of ‘enjoy, respect, achieve’, which underpins the culture and outcomes of all its schools. This includes delivering unparalleled educational opportunities and highly effective teaching to nurture and develop students into becoming “game-changers”.
Together, BET and Bohunt School Worthing aim to support young people to flourish throughout their school journeys and into later life, with educational, enrichment and pastoral support both inside and outside the classroom.
Paul Collin, Headteacher at Bohunt School Worthing, said: “We are immensely proud of our students and the results they have achieved, which are hugely deserved. They have worked extremely hard throughout their time with us, and it’s brilliant to be celebrating their achievements today.
"I would like to thank all our students, their families, our staff, and the wider school community for their ongoing support. We look forward to seeing our students progress onto the next stage of their education and fulfil their goals.”
Neil Strowger, Trust Leader at BET, said: “I am immensely proud of the efforts made by students across our schools. These GCSE results are a testament to their hard work, dedication and resilience. I wish the class of 2024 continued success in the future.”
