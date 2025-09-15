Bourne Community College celebrates student achievements and aspirations

On 21st August, the college was full of excitement as Year 11 students gathered to receive their GCSE results. The atmosphere was filled with joy and anticipation. As students opened their envelopes, smiles and celebrations reflected their years of dedication and hard work.

A standout among the achievers was Martha, who secured an exceptional set of results: six Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, and a Grade 7. Her accomplishments are a testament to her commitment throughout her studies.

Prior to results day, students had the opportunity to celebrate the end of their GCSE journey at the 2025 Prom, held at Langstone Quays. The event was a wonderful occasion, filled with laughter, memories, and reflections on their time at Bourne Community College.

Students have inspiring ambitions ranging from careers in forensic investigation and naval engineering to policing and law. These aspirations highlight not only the extent of talent within the cohort but also their determination to make meaningful contributions in various fields.

"We are incredibly proud of all our students. Their hard work and dedication have paid off, and we are confident they will continue to excel with their future plans,”

As the 2025 cohort take on new adventures in higher education and beyond, the entire Bourne Community College community extends its best wishes for their continued success and personal growth.

