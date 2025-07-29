Brand new specialist nursery for under two’s opens in the heart of Hassocks!

June 2025 saw the opening of Little Hassocks, a brand-new specialist under 2's setting, designed to provide the highest level of care in a dedicated environment, located in the heart of Hassocks on Keymer Road. This specialist setting, designed with the littlest children in mind, was launched to meet the growing demand for high-quality childcare within the Hassocks area. This nursery offers all year-round care (51 weeks) and term-time only care (38 weeks) from 08.30 – 17.00 Monday-Friday providing much needed flexible childcare to the local community.

This brand-new nursery features a:

dedicated sleep room

dining area

spacious open plan playroom catering to all areas of early learning

soft play and physical development room to support children in developing their confidence in balance, walking, running, and climbing in a safe and stimulating setting

With multiple settings across Hassocks, Kiddie Capers Childcare caters for children aged from 0-5. Their three settings, all located centrally within the village, provide dedicated and age specific resources, to allow the children in their care to thrive. Little Hassocks is a dedicated under 2’s setting with Hassocks and Parklands providing care for their 2–5-year-olds. Once the children approach the age of 2, a transition plan is put into place to graduate to their other nurseries (Hassocks and Parklands) located within the village, just a few minutes’ walk away on Windmill Avenue and Parklands Road, ensuring continuity of care.

“We are delighted to have opened our 3rd setting in Hassocks, allowing us to expand our offering even further in this area and support the government’s commitment to expanding childcare places and funding for working families from September 2025” said Matt Cornford, Managing Director.

“At Kiddie Capers Childcare, we believe that putting our people first matters – we offer a sector leading renumeration and benefits package for all colleagues as we know that a happy team means happy children, and that’s what we care about”

With 10 sites across West Sussex with 5* Google reviews, and two further nurseries opening in East Sussex within the next 6 months, Kiddie Capers Childcare is a rapidly growing company owned and operated by two local Sussex families. They have built a team of dedicated colleagues and practitioners who put children at the heart of everything they do.

In recognition of their achievements, in 2024 Kiddie Capers Childcare was ranked in the Best Companies ‘Top 50 Best Small Company to Work For in the UK’ listings – a fantastic achievement demonstrating innovation in a sector facing significant challenges. They were also recently recognised in the recent Sussex Chamber of Business Awards, being awarded second place in the category ‘Scale Up Business of The Year’ – a fantastic achievement, recognising their innovation in the sector.

With Ofsted rated ‘Good’ settings located right across Sussex, from Ardingly to the South Coast and out to Lewes, Kiddie Capers Childcare provide a range of settings suited to every family. Find out more here, https://kiddiecaperschildcare.co.uk/ or call 01444 616680.