Bright and beautiful transformation of Newhaven school space

A Newhaven school is brightening up its flower beds thanks to a donation from a nearby family-run garden centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children from Denton Community Primary School have been busy planting to add colour and interest to their quiet garden.

“Some of the Year Two children created pictures alongside written requests for help with their planting idea”, explains Vanessa Danbury, Paradise Park’s manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are colourful drawings and currently displayed on the wall of my office. It was a pleasure to donate a range of plants selected by our plant manager and arrange for them to be delivered to the school.”

Denton school’s Seahorse class with their colourful bedding plants donated by nearby Paradise Park

Tania Buss, a higher-level teaching assistant at the Acacia Road school was delighted with the donation and said that members of Seahorse class spend their outdoor learning day preparing the beds for planting.

“The children are very happy and so grateful to Paradise Park for their help with this project”, said Tania. “It really means a lot to them and to the whole school community.”