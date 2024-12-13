Bright Horizons Worthing Day Nursery and Preschool welcomes back children's author 'Granny Lila'

Worthing, 6th Dec 2024: Bright Horizons Worthing Day Nursery and Preschool recently had the pleasure of hosting a visit from beloved children's author, 'Granny Lila', Lila-Ann Gray.

Chelsea, part of the management team at the Worthing nursery, explains: “A few years ago, Lila-Ann Gray made an unexpected visit to our nursery, sharing that she had lived in our building as a child. She brought along pictures from her childhood and asked if she could take a look around. We were, of course, curious and delighted to give her a tour of what is now a bustling nursery. During the tour, she pointed out some of the original features that were still present.

As we got to talking, we discovered that she was a children's author. Amazed by the coincidence, we arranged for her to return and read a story to our children. She also spoke to our older children about her experiences living in this very building as a child. The children loved her visit, and since then, she has returned each time she has a new publication to share, answering their ever-growing questions about 'living in the nursery.'”

Lila-Ann’s most recent visit to Worthing was during the nursery’s recent parent Christmas workshop. She read her new Christmas story, The Magical Christmas Mystery, to the children and their parents. Everyone gathered by the tree with hot chocolate to listen to her enchanting tale.

Granny Lila reading her new Christmas story to the children of Bright Horizons Worthing and their parents.

The team at Worthing are always thrilled to welcome Granny Lila back and look forward to her next visit! Our Worthing Day Nursery is committed to fostering strong community relationships and providing enriching experiences for children. It focuses on a unique Nurture Approach; an evidence-based blend of holistic learning alongside support for children’s emotional wellbeing, which is delivered by its dedicated practitioners. Please visit the website for Worthing Day Nursery and Preschool for more information, or to book a tour.