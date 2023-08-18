Brighton Aldridge Community Academy celebrates another year of fantastic A Level results

Students at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy, part of Aldridge Education, are celebrating their achievements this A Level results day.

Over the past two years, students have worked extremely hard, with the support of teachers and staff to prepare for their exams. The students have showcased superb tenacity and an ability to achieve anything they put their minds to. Despite all the challenges stemming from Covid and a national picture of harsher grading from exam boards, BACA College students have earned one of the college’s strongest ever set of results.

A Level students performed exceptionally well, earning nearly half a grade higher than anticipated, while students on Applied General courses earned at least one grade higher on average. Our Construction courses in Electrical Installation, Plumbing and Carpentry also earned exceptional results.

While all students have performed exceptionally well, some of the standout individual achievements include:

Jack Davies, Guy Moore, Lewis Packer, Toby Toft and Harry Smith

● Lewis Packer, who is heading to study Sport and Exercise Science at the University of Brighton after receiving Triple Distinction* in Sport and Sport Science.

● Elliot Bewick, who received a Double Distinction* in Digital Media and a B in History, has started his own Digital Media and Marketing business ETBMedia with great success.

● Guy Moore, who accepted an Unconditional Offer to study Sport Coaching at Cardiff Metropolitan University after receiving a Double Distinction* in Sport and a B in Photography.

Jack Davies, Principal at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy, said:

Charlie Mifsud, Jack Davies, Taylor Cox and Alex Stephens

“I am exceptionally proud of our students, and I look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve in the future. I’d like to thank our teachers, support staff and wider school community in the incredibly important role they’ve played in helping our students succeed.

“Each and every one of our learners has applied themselves superbly to their studies and are reaping the rewards for this hard work and dedication. I wish them the very best of luck with their next steps.”

Student, Taylor Cox, said:

“I have had a fantastic experience being at BACA. I have really grown as a person with the amazing support from everyone. I’m thrilled to receive my results, which were beyond my expectations.”