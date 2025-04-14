Brighton and Hove named England’s fourth brainiest city, according to new study

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From its world-famous universities to its obsession with trivia nights, England has long taken pride in its academic achievements. But when it comes to brainpower, which places are actually topping the charts? A new study has analysed the data to find out. And the results might just surprise you.

The research, carried out by BrainManager, a website that tests IQ through various quizzes online, examined a range of factors that reflect both formal education and intellectual curiosity. Looking at 60 of England’s largest towns and cities, the study considered the percentage of residents with degrees, GCSE attainment, vocational and Level 3 qualification rates, and access to public libraries. But it didn’t stop there – it also explored how eager people are to learn outside the classroom, using data on Google searches related to online reading and the number of public lectures and academic events held per 10,000 people.

By analysing these eight metrics and assigning each a weighted value based on its educational significance, BrainManager created an overall score to rank England’s largest towns and cities.

Brighton and Hove might be known for its pebbled beaches and boho vibes, but it’s also a brainy hotspot. With nearly 38% of its population holding degrees – the second-highest in the country – and a GCSE attainment rate of 51.6%, the city shows real academic strength. Level 3 qualifications are solid too, with 73.5% of locals hitting the mark.

Despite this, access to public libraries is a bit limited, with just 15 available – putting it 33rd nationally in that category. The city also sits relatively low for schools rated 'Outstanding' and academic events, but interest in online reading is high (10th nationally). Brighton is clearly a place where curiosity and creativity go hand-in-hand – and that’s a brainy combination in anyone’s book.

Oxford remains the unrivalled champion in the rankings, driven by its overwhelming academic dominance, including the most public lectures and highest number of degree holders. Reading follows with an impressive blend of formal qualifications and online curiosity. Slough stands strong in third, championing vocational education and hosting one of the highest volumes of academic events per capita.

London ranks fifth, where its wealth of resources – from libraries to top-rated schools – paints a picture of a capital city rich in educational opportunity. York takes sixth with a well-rounded academic profile, while Wokingham impresses in seventh despite its puzzling lack of libraries. Stafford comes in at number eight with its thriving public event scene and strong school inspections. Ninth place goes to Southend-on-Sea, which leads the nation in GCSE attainment, and Bournemouth rounds out the list in tenth, balancing decent scores with a quieter intellectual atmosphere.

On the flip side, Blackpool, Doncaster, Sunderland, Barnsley, and Hull ranked in the bottom 5.

List of the top 10 smartest cities in the study:

Rank City % of people who have a degree GCSE attainment rate Access to public libraries Vocational qualification rate Level 3 qualification rate % of schools rated outstanding at last Ofsted inspection Google Searches per online reading per 10,000 people Public lectures and academic events per 10,000 people Total Score 1 Oxford 41.06 49.7 47 1.98 85.1 6.59 390.63 641.25 71.87 2 Reading 33.00 52 30 2.46 76.3 5.00 387.41 302.54 59.53 3 Slough 26.17 56 11 3.32 60.7 7.27 128.87 457.36 53.94 4 Brighton and Hove 37.93 51.6 15 1.93 73.5 3.60 289.18 271.44 52.09 5 London 33.70 52.81 89 2.21 76 10.73 182.79 6.32 52.08 6 York 33.09 53 22 1.78 77 7.02 118.49 181.46 49.82 7 Wokingham 36.50 54.8 1 1.79 81 4.83 98.77 23.57 49.00 8 Stafford 29.05 47.3 22 2.20 64.5 11.11 189.50 380.47 47.46 9 Southend-on-Sea 22.06 56.3 6 2.37 63.1 7.30 219.82 426.36 46.05 10 Bournemouth 26.85 52.7 7 2.44 66.7 10.08 148.71 149.46 45.29