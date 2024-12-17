Brighton and Hove schools leading the way on climate education and school action

Teachers from Brighton & Hove schools have been sharing best practice about the Our City, Our World environmental education programme in Devon, Leicester, Bedfordshire, and Brent.

During this term Brighton & Hove’s school leaders have delivered environmental education training to 20 schools in four different areas of the country. They have worked with around 80 schools, 24,000 pupils and a similar number of families.

This is in addition to the 46 primary schools in Brighton & Hove and 6 secondary schools engaged in Our City, Our World.

Brighton & Hove won £100,000 from Let’s Go Zero to share learning about climate education with other areas in the country. The Our Schools, Our World project has created 4 regional hubs which will be local versions of Brighton & Hove’s trailblazing programme.

Teachers and education leaders on the Our Schools, Our World project on a recent visit to Brighton Town Hall.

The whole school, whole city approach weaves sustainability into all areas of school life, including the curriculum, school operations and class, school and family actions.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, Cabinet member for Net Zero and Environmental Services, said: “This is an inspiring programme that is reaching beyond the boundaries of Brighton & Hove. It works so well because it involves the whole school network, from headteachers, pupils and students, to teachers, governors and support staff.

“One of the most impressive aspects of this project is that learning about the science of climate change and having a better understanding about what can be done is empowering children and young people to ask the right questions of leaders, make their voices heard and contribute to finding solutions.”

The programme also supports schools develop Climate Action Plans, which will be a Department for Education requirement in 2025.

Find out more about the Our City, Our World programme at www.ourcityourworld.co.uk