Brighton College: National Theatre champions!

At a glittering awards ceremony in London, Brighton College was thrilled to receive ‘Best Play’ from the National School Theatre Awards for their epic production of The Trial. Performed earlier this year in their spectacular Cairns Theatre, both the winning play and the school’s Middle School production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Secondary School Edition made the shortlist, with The Trial taking home the silverware.

The Sixth Form production was a tour de force, with Steven Berkoff’s daring adaptation of Franz Kafka’s nightmarish vision leading to an outstanding theatrical event - a thought-provoking reflection on the absurdity of power, leaving the audience captivated long after the final curtain.

The award marks the end of the year for the school’s drama department in their stunning 400-seat theatre, which sits at the heart of Brighton College’s new Richard Cairns Building. Named ‘One of the Top Five Buildings in the World in 2024’ by The Observer, the building also contains a world-class black box drama studio and dance studio, plus a stunning home for their Sixth Form, with spaces to study and think, mingle and relax.

Head Master, Steve Marshall-Taylor, said: “It is an enormous honour for our production of The Trial to have won Best Play at the National School Theatre Awards ceremony – and a wonderful reward for the creativity, dedication and enthusiasm of our pupils and their teachers. There were huge numbers of pupils involved on the stage and behind the scenes, and we are very proud of their remarkable achievement!”

The Trial production by Brighton College

Director of Drama at Brighton College, Alex Kerr, commented: “I am immensely proud of our pupil cast and crew who brought this vital tale to life. It is wonderful to work at a school that values and understands the inspirational power that drama can have on young people.”

The National School Theatre Awards said: "Brighton College has set the bar sky-high."

The award for the Sixth Form production follows quickly on from Brighton College being named Best Sixth Form in Britain by The Week. The Sixth Form was recognised for offering a range of incredible opportunities for its pupils, as well as being passionate about the performing arts. Brighton College invites families to join them at an Open Morning to find out more and see the Cairns Theatre and Sixth Form in action!