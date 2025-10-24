Brighton graduate’s dissertation-turned-novel up for prestigious comedy award

A novel that began life as a University of Brighton dissertation project has earned aspiring author Dara Lutes a place on the national shortlist for the prestigious Comedy Women in Print award.

Dara, who graduated in 2023 with a Masters degree in Creative Writing, earned the nomination for her book which was partly inspired by her own “very embarrassing past” and the lessons she picked from it.

The novel, Gen X, is a sharp, satirical take on modern relationships, single life and the sometimes-chaotic journey of adulthood. Developed as her dissertation project at Brighton, the book draws on comic mishaps and life lessons, offering a humorous lens on the trials of growing older and the absurdities that come with it, sometimes.

“So much of Gen X was refined over my course at Brighton,” Dara said.

“It started years ago when I was writing an auto-fiction magazine in Jersey about my single life, all very silly and funny. But soon after I got on the course, I realised I had two stories fighting each other. With the help of my tutors, I quickly settled on the more fun one, and that’s what I eventually submitted for the award.”

Founded by veteran comedienne Helen Lederer, Comedy Women in Print is regarded as the UK’s leading platform for celebrating witty and original work by women writers. Dara’s shortlisting places her among an exclusive group of emerging voices recognised for their contribution to the genre, with winners set to be announced at a London ceremony in November.

Dara, who was nominated in the ‘unpublished category’ said: “While I was redrafting the manuscript, I realised that we don’t see many stories about women in their forties who haven’t ever wanted to have kids or a family and are just fine with it and having a good time. So, I knew this had to be done. For me, just finishing the book is a huge achievement, and being shortlisted for this prestigious prize is the icing on the cake.”

Dara has a truly diverse background, having been born and raised in South Africa before moving to the United States, and then to Jersey in the Channel Islands. She shares a rich, empathetic perspective through Gen X, infusing its humour and characters with the insight of someone who has seen, and laughed through, life from many angles.

Now living fulltime in Brighton, Dara remembers her time at the University of Brighton fondly and attributes her success to the support she received while studying at City campus, home to the university’s renowned School of Art & Media.

She said: “The quality of the teaching was off the chart. The calibre of the tutors, their intelligence and kindness, was like nothing I’d ever encountered. The Creative Writing MA gave me both the academic rigour and the warm, inclusive environment I needed. It was life changing.”

Dr Beatrice Hitchman, Course Leader of Creative Writing said: "We’re proud of all our students, but Dara’s achievement is all the more special because it’s absolutely unsurprising. From the moment she walked into the first class, it was clear that her talent, persistence, spark and wit were off the charts - actually, they set fire to the charts!

"Her novel is a comic delight and - as all great comedies are - also speaking great truth, in this case about how it is to be a woman today. It was a tremendous pleasure to see it evolve - we’re so thrilled that it is already reaching a wider audience and we can’t wait to see what this scintillating talent will do next."

The winners of the Comedy Women in Print Prize, including the ‘unpublished category’ which Dara has been nominated for, will be announced at a ceremony at the Groucho Club, London, on Monday, 3 November.