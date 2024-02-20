Brighton & Hove schools say yes to solar power

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 200 solar panels have been installed on the roofs of Middle Street Primary School in Brighton and Goldstone Primary School in Hove.

The solar panels will meet a big portion of the schools' annual electricity needs meaning they will not need to buy as much electricity from the national grid.

Jane Paynter, Business Manager at Goldstone Primary School, said: "With school budgets under more strain than ever, it's reassuring to know that in addition to the solar panels reducing our carbon footprint, something our children care deeply about, they will make us a considerable saving in energy costs.''

New rooftop solar panels at Goldstone Primary School in Hove.

The solar panels have been installed at no upfront cost to the schools, with funding provided by investors in a 'Solar For Schools' bond being offered by Brighton & Hove Energy Services Co-operative (BHESCo).

The bond, which closes on April 15, has raised £304,471 since it opened in November 2023, with all money raised going towards new clean energy projects in Sussex.