Brighton MET College pledges to become a College of Sanctuary

Brighton MET College marked Refugee Week 2025 by pledging to support the FE Colleges of Sanctuary Charter, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a recognised College of Sanctuary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This pledge highlights the college’s dedication to the charter’s vision: that the UK should be a welcoming place of safety and opportunity for all, especially for refugees and asylum seekers.

Paul Riley, Principal of Brighton MET, said: “We are proud to support a large number of refugees and asylum-seeking students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our purpose is to change lives through learning, and we aim to reflect this in everything we do.

Chichester College Group Chief Executive, Andrew Green, and Executive Principal Vicki Illingworth

“We provide a safe and aspirational place to study, shaped by the lived experiences of our sanctuary-seeking community.

“It’s important to recognise the creativity and resilience of refugees - they have enriched our college community.”

Brighton MET offers a range of tailored services for people seeking sanctuary, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) programmes

Personal development courses designed to build confidence and skills

A dedicated student services role offering holistic, specialist support

Initiatives to broaden access to higher education and support long-term educational progression

The college’s sanctuary-seeking students speak highly of their experiences at Brighton MET, and the difference it has made to their lives in the UK – helping to break down language barriers and offering a community for them to belong to.

Barham, who is also an ESOL student, revealed: “The college looks at all the students as equal. It doesn’t matter if you’re born here or not.”

Fellow student Adyan added: “I’m so happy to be part of the college and be with people with all different languages. Before I was alone and afraid.”

The college also celebrates the diversity and contributions of sanctuary-seeking communities through events, student-led projects, and inclusive learning environments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicki Illingworth, Executive Principal for Chichester College Group, was joined by Chief Executive Andrew Green to sign the digital pledge on behalf of Brighton MET. She said: “The trust placed in us by our refugee and sanctuary-seeking students extends beyond education, they are trusting us with their future.

“Supporting them is a privilege, and that’s why we’ve pledged to reduce barriers to education and empower those who need it most.”