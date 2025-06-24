Brighton MET College pledges to become a College of Sanctuary
This pledge highlights the college’s dedication to the charter’s vision: that the UK should be a welcoming place of safety and opportunity for all, especially for refugees and asylum seekers.
Paul Riley, Principal of Brighton MET, said: “We are proud to support a large number of refugees and asylum-seeking students.
“Our purpose is to change lives through learning, and we aim to reflect this in everything we do.
“We provide a safe and aspirational place to study, shaped by the lived experiences of our sanctuary-seeking community.
“It’s important to recognise the creativity and resilience of refugees - they have enriched our college community.”
Brighton MET offers a range of tailored services for people seeking sanctuary, including:
- ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) programmes
- Personal development courses designed to build confidence and skills
- A dedicated student services role offering holistic, specialist support
- Initiatives to broaden access to higher education and support long-term educational progression
The college’s sanctuary-seeking students speak highly of their experiences at Brighton MET, and the difference it has made to their lives in the UK – helping to break down language barriers and offering a community for them to belong to.
Barham, who is also an ESOL student, revealed: “The college looks at all the students as equal. It doesn’t matter if you’re born here or not.”
Fellow student Adyan added: “I’m so happy to be part of the college and be with people with all different languages. Before I was alone and afraid.”
The college also celebrates the diversity and contributions of sanctuary-seeking communities through events, student-led projects, and inclusive learning environments.
Vicki Illingworth, Executive Principal for Chichester College Group, was joined by Chief Executive Andrew Green to sign the digital pledge on behalf of Brighton MET. She said: “The trust placed in us by our refugee and sanctuary-seeking students extends beyond education, they are trusting us with their future.
“Supporting them is a privilege, and that’s why we’ve pledged to reduce barriers to education and empower those who need it most.”