Brighton school recognised as Regional Social Impact Champion by SuperKind

A school in Brighton has been honoured by SuperKind for its social impact work. Extra Time Project was named regional winner for Alternative Learning Provider in the SuperKind Social Impact Schools Award, after their commitment to help the local community. Over 1,000 schools nationwide signed up to the SuperKind Social Impact Schools Award programme, committing to placing social action and charity work at the heart of their education. SuperKind’s aim is to encourage schools to integrate social action and philanthropy into the wider curriculum.

Throughout the school year, the pupils at Extra Time Project recorded a total of 240 social actions to help their school and wider community.

Students took part in a range of age-appropriate activities to support others and make a positive difference.

