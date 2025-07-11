Brighton sixth-former swims Channel and raises thousands for sick children's charity

A 17-year-old Brighton sixthformer has raised thousands for a sick children’s charity after swimming the English Channel this month.

Roedean A level student Clara Burton-Dowsett made the 21-mile crossing from Dover to France last Thursday (July 3) in just 12 hours and 56 minutes. Clara was part of the Roedean cross-Channel relay team which achieved a combined 13 hours 13 minutes back in 2022 so was delighted to have bettered the time.

Clara was swimming to raise funds for Taylor Made Dreams, a charity which enables children with life-limiting illness and their families to enjoy trips and days out together and supports therapeutic services.

Her choice of charity has special meaning to her after she struggled with many serious health issues as a young child, her parents even being told there was nothing more could be done for her by hospital staff at one point. Years later, she is now in good health. Her Just Giving page shows she has raised a whopping £8740 by achieving her goal.

Clara mid swim

Unaffected by a two-day delay because of a propeller issue with her pilot boat, Clara set off in the early hours of the morning, and powered her way across the Channel, dealing with strong currents along the way, the worst off which were near the French coast.

This achievement is the result of hours of endurance training and cold water-acclimatisation in the build-up to the challenge. Reflecting on her journey to this success, Clara said, ‘The swim started three years ago straight off my team relay when I said to my parents I wanted to do a solo. Finishing the solo was a dream come true and determination was what helped me get through the harder times.”

Clara added: “‘I really enjoyed crossing the Channel the first time when we did it as a school team. I loved the challenge and really pushing myself. But I felt like it wasn’t enough for me to do it as a relay so I decided to tackle it alone.’

Roedean deputy head Ross Barrand said: “The entire Roedean community is incredibly proud of Clara’s achievement. It is wonderful that Clara developed her love of seaswimming here at Roedean and we hope that many more will be inspired by her success.”

To support Clara’s fundraising, please go to https://shorturl.at/yXvGe