Brighton student lands breakthrough contract to play professional American football in Europe

University of Brighton student Herculas Pretorius has gone pro in Europe just months after breaking into Great Britain’s senior men’s American Football team.

Herculas, who is currently a third-year Mechanical Engineering BEng(Hons) student at Brighton, secured a contract to play for Győr Sharks in the 1st Division of the American Football League in Hungary in the coming season. This comes just months after he became the youngest player to be named on the GB senior men’s American football team.

Brighton-based Herculas will travel up to eight times during the season, sometimes spending weeks away in Hungary playing for his new team, while receiving academic support for his studies through the University of Brighton’s Talented Sports Performers (TSP) programme. The TSP supports athletes to combine their sporting aspirations with their studies by providing free access to gym and sports facilities, up to £2,500 in financial support, workshops for nutrition and psychology, weekly strength and conditioning sessions, reduced rates for physiotherapy and massages and lifestyle mentorship through Sport England accredited mentors.

As a two-time former national Judo champion, Herculas is not new to competing at the highest level of a sport – but his journey to the professional ranks of American football only began at the University of Brighton where he excelled as a linebacker for the Brighton Panthers. He has gone on to play at all levels of the game having played in the GB under-19s team, the GB senior men’s team and has now gone pro.

Herculas said: “I never imagined playing American football, let alone going professional but joining the university team changed everything. The Brighton Panthers and the Talented Sports Performers programme gave me the platform to develop my skills, and within a short time, I was playing for Team GB. Now, securing a contract in Hungary is an incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to take this next step in my career.

“Balancing my studies and sport has been challenging, but the support from the university has made it possible and I frankly feel I can achieve anything. Playing professionally means I’ll be traveling frequently, but I know I have the backing to finish my degree while pursuing my passion. This journey has been unexpected but hugely rewarding, and I hope my story inspires others to take chances and push themselves in new directions.”Herculas was named as the Sports Person of the Year at the University of Brighton Sports Awards last summer just before travelling to play for the Valley Huskers in the Canadian Junior Football League, a competition for 17 to 22-year-olds which provides an established route into professional football in North America.

Daniel Fatomide, Performance and Partnerships Manager at Sport Brighton said: “Herculas’ story is an incredible example of what can happen when talent, hard work, and the right support come together. He came to Brighton without any background in American football, yet in just a few years he’s gone from complete novice to a professional player in Europe.

“His journey has been amazing and we’re so proud of what he’s achieved. The University’s Talented Sports Performers programme exists to help students like Herculas chase their dreams while continuing their education, and we can’t wait to see him succeed on the professional stage too.”

The University of Brighton Sports Scholarship is open to anyone who has played any sport at a regional or national level or can demonstrate they have the potential to compete at those levels.