Brighton student wins top award for outstanding performance on degree apprenticeship programme

A University of Brighton student has been named the Graduate of the Year at the 2025 Gatwick Diamond Business Awards recognising his outstanding performance as an apprentice.

Isaac Wiggers, who is a degree apprentice studying Civil Engineering at the School of Architecture, Technology and Engineering, received the award for excelling at combining his studies at the university with his work at HOP Consulting, a Brighton-based engineering firm known for high-profile projects including Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium.

The award is part of the Sussex and Surrey Institute of Technology (IoT) initiative, a partnership designed to support industry-led education and skills development in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The IoT includesfurther education colleges, industry partners and universities like University of Brighton, which deliver courses that align with current industrial needs.

Originally from Lincolnshire, Isaac demonstrated exceptional academic ability from an early age. He completed his A levels a year early, aged seventeen, before going straight into his degree apprenticeship at Brighton. He has now completed the taught element of his programme and is currently undertaking his final assessment to complete his apprenticeship certification.

Isaac Wiggers

Reflecting on his achievement, Isaac said: "Over the last five years, the apprenticeship program has allowed me to concurrently develop my practical skills and knowledge base as an engineer. The ability to work while learning has been ideal for me, as seeing the direct impact of my studies motivates me to continue to push myself as far as I can. I’m grateful to HOP and the University for providing me this opportunity."

Professor Muhammad Imran Rafiq, Dean of the School of Architecture, Technology and Engineering, said: “Isaac has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and passion for his studies, consistently going above and beyond in his efforts. He has a keen ability to grasp the finer details of the course material and is never afraid to ask questions.

“The Civil Engineering Degree Apprenticeship Programme at the University of Brighton has proven to be a key factor in nurturing talented individuals like Isaac, providing immense value for both apprentices and employers. The degree apprenticeship provides a dynamic, supportive, and hands-on learning environment, consistently updated to align with the latest industry standards. It equips apprentices with the skills and knowledge to excel in their careers, while also delivering highly skilled individuals who bring significant value to employers.”

Tristan Banks, Director of HOP Consulting, expressed his pride in Isaac’s journey: "We are extremely proud of Isaac, who has excelled in his studies at the University of Brighton and achieved a great degree mark. Isaac has been with us at HOP for almost six years. As an apprentice, he has quickly grown from undertaking simple technician tasks to now being a crucial part of one of our engineering teams."

Left: Paul Rolfe, Director of Sussex and Surrey Institute of Technology (left), Isaac Wiggers (middle) and Awards event MC (right)

Degree apprenticeships offer a vital pathway for aspiring professionals like Isaac to gain hands-on industry experience while studying, ensuring that graduates are highly skilled and workforce ready. His success highlights the immense value of work-integrated learning, benefiting both apprentices and their employers.