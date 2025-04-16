Brighton’s Aerospace Engineering degrees earn global accreditation for a curriculum that blends theory and practice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Brighton has had its Aerospace Engineering courses accredited by The Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS), affirming the high quality, practical focus and industry relevance of its teaching.

The University’s emphasis on providing its students with practical experience was a key factor in achieving this accreditation for the first time – underscoring its commitment to delivering industry-relevant, high-quality, research-informed courses that equip students with the expertise needed to thrive in the aerospace sector.

The University of Brighton’s MEng Aerospace Engineering course has been accredited for the 2025–2029 intake, fully meeting the requirements for Chartered Engineer (CEng) status. This accreditation is also being backdated to cover intake years 2021–2024, ensuring that recent graduates also benefit from this prestigious recognition. Similarly, the BEng (Hons) Aerospace Engineering course has been accredited for the 2025–2029 intake, meeting CEng requirements in part. This accreditation is also backdated to include intake years 2022–2024.

Accreditation by RAeS is a mark of assurance that Brighton’s degrees meet the rigorous standards required for students to pursue Chartered Engineer (CEng) status upon graduation. It ensures course content is aligned with industry needs, providing graduates with strong career prospects in the aerospace sector, while ensuring they have a solid academic foundation. Many leading aerospace employers prioritise graduates from accredited programmes, opening opportunities worldwide for University of Brighton graduates.

The accreditation panel praised the University’s School of Architecture, Technology, and Engineering for its commitment to hands-on learning and student support, highlighting:

The practical experience offered to students and the level of technical support enabling them to develop their own skills.

The impressive, articulate, and enthusiastic students and their willingness to engage with the accreditation panel members.

The potential for Assessment choice where appropriate in certain modules.

Dr Idil Fenercioglu Aydin, Aerospace Engineering course leader, said:

“This prestigious recognition is a mark of excellence that strengthens our graduates' career prospects by aligning our degrees with industry standards. It enhances employability, provides a pathway to professional registration as a Chartered Engineer (CEng) by the most relevant professional body for their field and connects our students to a global aerospace network.

Even more exciting is that the RAeS accreditation is backdated for our current students, an exceptional outcome for a first-time PSRB accreditation. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and look forward to seeing our graduates make an even greater impact in the aerospace industry.”

With a clear commitment to industry relevance, applied learning, and innovation, the University of Brighton continues to provide future-focused engineering education.

This accreditation, awarded by the Royal Aeronautical Society under licence from the UK regulator, the Engineering Council, strengthens Brighton’s position as a leader in aerospace education – ensuring graduates are well-equipped for success in the global aerospace industry.