British Biology Olympiad success for Collyer's - students 'a credit' to the school
Collyer’s joint head of biology, Caroline Birch, was delighted: “The biology department are very proud of the students who achieved some excellent results in the British Biology Olympiad. Across the country over 18,500 students from 1053 schools participated in this competition which assesses problem solving skills and general biological knowledge.”
Collyer's students Naina Agarwal and Izzy Feitz achieved ‘Highly Commended’, Chelsy Nawojczyk won Bronze, and a Silver was awarded to Daniel Boon.
Caroline Birch added: “Well done to Naina, Izzy, Chelsy, and Daniel. Congratulations also to Emma Schroeder who achieved a Gold award, putting her in the top 5% of students that took part across the country! Emma will now be competing in the next round of selection for the International Biology Olympiad team, which is amazing!”
Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “These students are a credit to Collyer’s. Their national success is down to talent, hard work, and the support of their outstanding teachers and technicians.”