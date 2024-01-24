Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Inspectors visited Broadwater CE Primary School, in Rectory Gardens, in the midst of Christmas preparations at the end of November last year.

The report was published on Ofsted’s website today (January 24). It showed the school was rated good overall, and as outstanding in the areas of behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

Inspectors found a school where ‘all pupils are valued and nurtured’. They added: “This creates an environment where pupils feel respected and safe. The school has high ambitions for all pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).”

Pupils at Broadwater CE Primary School celebrating its Good Ofsted report. Picture: Broadwater School

Aaron Morrissey, who was appointed Broadwater’s head teacher in January, 2023, said he was pleased with the result. “They came at a busy time, but they saw us as we are in all the busyness that Christmas entails,” he said.

“I am very proud of all the staff, because every member of the team plays their part to achieve this result. I think the inspectors highlighted some of our real strengths right across the curriculum and how we look out for the personal and social. Staff were very proud of the part they played in that.”

Highlighted in the report was the positive relationship between staff and pupils. The report read: “Relationships between pupils and staff are warm and based on respect. Staff ensure that there is a purposeful atmosphere which encourages a focus on learning."

It later says: “This is a truly inclusive school, which develops inclusive pupils.”

In response, Mr Morrissey said: “The sense of community is something we are very pleased came through in the report because we work incredibly hard to foster it and ensure that it is a part of every child’s experience – because it is really important. We always strive to have a strong community spirit and a feeling of inclusivity.”

The school’s last full inspection was carried out in 2011, when it was rated as outstanding. The new report notes this was done under a previous inspection framework, which has now been updated.

The latest report found there was one main area where the school could improve. Inspectors said in some subjects, the curriculum needs refining. The report added: “As a result, in these few subjects, pupils’ learning is variable. The school should ensure that staff emphasise the most important content and help pupils to make links to what they have learned before, so they achieve highly across the curriculum.”

Mr Morrissey said this was not a surprise to the school team, as it was an area he and the staff had already started focusing on.

He added: “Inspectors highlighted the curriculum needed to be refined in some subjects, which is the target for us going forwards. We had already been working on it, but it takes time to get it perfect. We will continue to work on it and move forwards, as we had been doing.”

Mr Morrissey joined the school on a short secondment before being offered the permanent role of head teacher. He said it immediately ‘felt right’ and as if it was ‘the place I needed to be’.

He added: “I was very welcomed by the school community and I have been able to implement changes that needed to happen. It has allowed me to continue the legacy of ensuring that we provide the best possible education for our children.

“Parent feedback, from my point of view, has been 100 per cent positive both during and after the inspection. We are very fortunate to have such an supportive and engaged parent community and that makes Broadwater what it is.

"A huge part of who we are as a school is the solidity of the whole community together. We know we are a good school with outstanding features, and the parents know it too and have been very supportive.”

Looking to the future, Mr Morrissey said he and the whole staff would continue to strive to provide the best possible education and school experience for each of the school’s 430 pupils.