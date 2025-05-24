Burgess Hill club makes a large donation to local school
Burgess Hill Constitutional Club present a cheque to Woodlands Meed
Woodlands Meed have received a donation of £3,800 from Burgess Hill Constitutional Club.
Pam Carey, Chairman of BHCC said "We've managed to raise this wonderful sum for Woodlands Meed, it's been our greatest pleasure to support the charity this year. We've raised this amount of money through various raffles, and activities throughout the year".
The presentation was made at Woodland Meed at the Blossoms and Brews event at the college. Details of this event will follow
