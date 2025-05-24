Burgess Hill club makes a large donation to local school

Burgess Hill Constitutional Club present a cheque to Woodlands Meed

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Pam Carey, Chairman of BHCC said "We've managed to raise this wonderful sum for Woodlands Meed, it's been our greatest pleasure to support the charity this year. We've raised this amount of money through various raffles, and activities throughout the year".