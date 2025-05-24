Burgess Hill club makes a large donation to local school

By Steve Robards
Published 24th May 2025, 15:52 BST
Cheque presentation from Burgess Hill Constitutional Club to Woodlands Meed Pam Carey (Chairman Burgess Hill Constitutional Club), Dan Green (Treasurer BHCC), Adam Rowland (Headteacher, Woodlands Meed), Steve Hansford (Secretary BHCC) SR2505241 Pic SR Staff/NationalworldCheque presentation from Burgess Hill Constitutional Club to Woodlands Meed Pam Carey (Chairman Burgess Hill Constitutional Club), Dan Green (Treasurer BHCC), Adam Rowland (Headteacher, Woodlands Meed), Steve Hansford (Secretary BHCC) SR2505241 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld
Burgess Hill Constitutional Club present a cheque to Woodlands Meed

Woodlands Meed have received a donation of £3,800 from Burgess Hill Constitutional Club.

Pam Carey, Chairman of BHCC said "We've managed to raise this wonderful sum for Woodlands Meed, it's been our greatest pleasure to support the charity this year. We've raised this amount of money through various raffles, and activities throughout the year".

The presentation was made at Woodland Meed at the Blossoms and Brews event at the college. Details of this event will follow

