Burgess Hill Girls & Burgess Hill RFC partner to champion girls’ rugby

Burgess Hill Girls believe passionately that sport is important for girls for so many reasons. Team sports can develop deep bonds as wins and losses are shared, as well as helping to build resilience, co-working and leadership skills, but to reap the benefits, girls need to be able to access sports with as much provision and support as boys have traditionally received which is why they are excited to announce this partnership with their local rugby club.

With the Women’s Rugby World Cup being played across England, including the two games already played in Brighton, this is a great opportunity to empower girls and show them what can be achieved.

The collaboration comes at a particularly exciting time for the rugby club, with the recent appointment of Shelley McComiskey as BHRFC’s first-ever Director of Women and Girls Rugby.

President James Shillaker said: "Shelley has been a senior member of the women’s section for over a decade and her vision and energy for the growth of the women and girls' game at BHRFC is unrivalled. These are exciting times. Under her leadership, the club’s women’s side are returning to NC3 for the first time in 5 years, and the thriving girls’ section will expand to two teams' next season".

Head, Heather Cavanagh welcomes Gary Wenban & Shelley McComiskey to the school to celebrate the new partnership with Burgess Hill Rugby Football Club with two of the girls who are already playing at the rugby club.

Shelley McComiskey, Director of Women and Girls Rugby at BHRFC, said: “I am passionate about creating a pathway for girls to progress in rugby, from their first experience of the sport through to competitive league play. Working with Burgess Hill Girls will help us reach more young players who will join some of the girls who already are members of the club, and I can’t wait to see this partnership flourish.”

Heather Cavanagh, Head of Burgess Hill Girls, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Burgess Hill Rugby Football Club at such an exciting moment in their development. Rugby is a fantastic sport for building resilience, teamwork, and determination, and we are committed to giving our girls every opportunity to experience and enjoy it, joining several of our girls who are already playing at the club".

Both parties are delighted to highlight the inspiring journey of two players from the club; Grace Clifford and Katie Shilllaker, who are now making their mark at the highest levels of women’s rugby. Their resilience and talent serve as a powerful example for new and current players demonstrating the heights that young players from Burgess Hill can achieve.

The club’s women’s and girls’ programmes welcome new players from Year 4 upwards with sessions for girls on Wednesdays and Sundays and families are encouraged to pop along. For more information, visit the club's website: Burgess Hill Rugby Football Club.